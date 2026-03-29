Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ Soars, ‘They Will Kill You’ Disappoints

In a stellar turn of events, Ryan Gosling‘s “Project Hail Mary” has dominated the box office again, resoundingly outperforming competitors with a substantial $54.5 million in its second weekend. This film, already being hailed as a blockbuster of 2026, has quickly captivated audiences, making significant strides by reaching a domestic total of $164.3 million. Meanwhile, “They Will Kill You” faltered, bringing in a meek $5 million.

“Project Hail Mary” Soars

With a mere 32% drop from its debut, “Project Hail Mary” has undoubtedly proven its staying power. The success is a shot in the arm for Amazon MGM, which is revamping its cinematic strategy by consistently delivering theatrical releases. Previously dabbling in indie productions and streaming, the company is now committed to big-screen success.

Ryan Gosling leads the charge with a compelling performance as a school teacher on a crucial mission to save Earth. His involvement, along with filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has been pivotal, re-establishing their reputation in live-action space narratives. Author Andy Weir, known for “The Martian,” adds yet another triumph to his repertoire, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated bidding war over his next novel.

“They Will Kill You” Struggles

In stark contrast, “They Will Kill You” stumbled, earning a disappointing $5 million from 2,778 locations. With production costs at $20 million, this marks a challenging period for Warner Bros. Executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, formerly of MGM, have enjoyed past successes but are experiencing a rough patch in 2026, following the underperformance of “The Bride.”

The horror film, starring Zazie Beetz, was directed by Kirill Sokolov, but failed to engage audiences, joining other struggling genre releases like “Ready or Not 2.”

Other Box Office Performers

Disney and Pixar’s “Hoppers” took the second spot, accumulating $12.2 million. Its continued run has brought its domestic haul to $138.6 million. Meanwhile, the Bollywood film “Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge” achieved $4.7 million, highlighting its strong performance despite limited screens.

In fifth place, “Reminders of Him” earned $4.7 million, further boosting its total to $41.1 million—an adaptation success by Universal.

Limited Releases and Re-Releases

Focus Features launched “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” in limited release, earning $650,000 from 786 locations. Julia Ducournau’s “Alpha” debuted with $121,000 from 218 screens under Neon’s banner.

Universal revisited nostalgia with “The Mummy Returns,” grossing $600,000 from 1,300 venues, as plans are underway to reboot the franchise, showcasing Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

The cinematic landscape continues to heat up with the imminent release of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.” This anticipated hit aims to join the likes of “Project Hail Mary” in this year’s pool of blockbusters, contributing to the vibrant resurgence of theaters, with box office sales climbing over 25%.