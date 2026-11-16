Russell Brand’s Wife Shares His “Not Guilty” Prison Message

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Russell Brand conveyed a message from behind bars through his wife, Laura Brand. The message comes shortly after he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault, following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Message of Faith and Innocence

Laura Brand began the video by stating, “So Russell has asked me to read something to you today,” before she referred to a notebook to deliver his words. In his message, Brand expressed gratitude for the support he has received, stating, “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.”

Life in Prison

He then described his current situation, saying, “I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in small, and hey as in, ‘Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe.’” Brand reflected on the staff and fellow inmates, noting the kindness and dedication of the prison staff: “The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.”

Brand continued, emphasizing the importance of compassion and forgiveness: “I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us. Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers. Your brother in Christ, Russell.”

Comparing Media Coverage to a Football Match

In a pre-recorded segment of the video, Russell compared the media coverage surrounding his trial to the atmosphere of a sporting event. “I mean, we don’t really look at coverage, but someone showed me some of the coverage the other day from people that were actually broadly supportive,” he mentioned. Despite this, he acknowledged that the mainstream narrative differs significantly: “It’s amazing to watch other people’s coverage of it because they just talk about it like it’s a football match.”

Ongoing Allegations

Following his conviction, additional allegations have emerged. A new report from The Times and the Netflix documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret reveals that six more women have accused him of sexual misconduct. This development raises further questions as Brand navigates the challenges of prison and ongoing scrutiny.