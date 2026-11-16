Russell Brand’s Wife Defends Him After Rape Conviction

Laura Brand addressed her husband’s recent conviction for rape and sexual assault during the latest episode of their faith podcast, Sunday Service With the Brands, aired on November 15. Her remarks come following Russell Brand’s sentencing to ten years in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on November 5.

Laura’s Commitment to Their Podcast

On the podcast, Laura spoke about the importance of continuing the work they started together. “I’m here to continue the good work that was being established here in this Sunday service community, something very very close to mine and Russell’s hearts,” she explained. “It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same and we trust God and we trust his plan and we trust everything he’s doing right now, even though it’s painful. And, obviously, it will take some getting used to for me to sit here and not even have my companion and my person with me.”

Messages from Russell

Despite her husband’s absence, Laura reassured listeners that he was doing well. “Although Russell is not here now at this moment, the Holy Spirit is moving and the Holy Spirit cannot be restrained,” she said. “I’m speaking to Russell. He’s okay and he’s praying. Unsurprisingly, he’s praying. And we decided for me to continue.”

Details of the Conviction

Russell Brand was convicted following a trial in which he faced allegations from six women that were associated with incidents occurring between 1999 and 2009. While he was found guilty on multiple counts, he was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Ongoing Investigations and New Allegations