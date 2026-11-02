Russell Brand’s Defense Declares He Isn’t a Violent Criminal

In the ongoing trial of comedian and presenter Russell Brand, his defense attorneys have urged the jury to closely scrutinize the behavior of the alleged victims during the incidents they have described. They highlighted that the women did not “resist, scream, or try to leave” during the purported assaults as part of their argument against the credibility of the accusations.

Allegations Against Brand

Brand faces multiple serious charges, including three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault, with the allegations stemming from incidents between 1999 and 2009. Although he was initially charged with indecent assault, this was later reduced to a count of attempted indecent assault. He continues to vehemently deny all accusations. Notably, throughout the trial, Brand has been accompanied by his wife, Laura, who has described him as a “caring and kind, wonderful father” to their three children. Brand has also asserted that he did not induce anyone to testify in his favor.

Prosecution’s Closing Arguments

As the trial moves into its concluding phases, the prosecution presented their final arguments, asserting that Brand’s defense consists of “a lot of half-truths, but spun into lies.” Lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones emphasized that the six women involved in the trial do not share any connections and did not seek fame or publicity by coming forward. “None of these women has anything to gain — except perhaps some closure,” Karmy-Jones remarked. She urged the jury to consider the emotional transitions described by the women, noting, “there was a personality change, a pivot,” and recounted their statements about Brand not listening when they said no.

Defense’s Position

On Monday, Brand’s lead defense lawyer, Ian Winter, addressed the jury, citing the profound impact of Channel 4’s Dispatches documentary which initially brought the allegations against Brand to light and sparked a police investigation in 2023. Winter argued, “There is nothing random at all about these people coming forward… They have all come forward because they have been brought at the invitation of that program,” claiming that the media encouraged women to come forward. He added that such actions “poisoned the well of justice.”

Winter further questioned why none of the women had complained about the alleged rapes directly to Brand at the time and noted that the accusers did not resist or flee the situations described in court. He argued that Brand’s open acknowledgment of his “promiscuous lifestyle” does not equate to criminal behavior. “Living a highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful however morally distasteful you may find it,” Winter said, asserting that even if Brand was manipulative in the pursuit of consensual sex, it remains lawful.

Concluding Remarks

In his closing statements, Winter contended that Brand’s interactions after the alleged incidents indicated he believed the encounters were consensual. He urged the jury to consider that there is no evidence of Brand being “some kind of psychopath who rapes people and thinks it’s normal.” His behavior before and after the alleged assaults, Winter argued, is telling of his mindset regarding the interactions.