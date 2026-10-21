Russell Brand Faces New Assault Allegations from Three Women

A trial involving comedian and former television presenter Russell Brand has drawn significant public attention as multiple women testify against him, detailing their allegations of sexual assault and rape. The ongoing proceedings at London’s Southwark Crown Court have seen gripping and disturbing accounts emerge over the past week, with four women now officially accusing Brand of various offenses.

Allegations of “Frenzied” and “Violent” Behavior

The latest testimony came from a fourth woman who described her encounter with Brand as “frenzied” and “violent.” She claims the assault occurred at Choice FM radio studios in London during the mid-2000s. According to her, Brand approached her as she exited a small room and forcibly kissed her while pressing his body against hers. “It was very frenzied,” the accuser recounted to the jury, highlighting the aggressive nature of the encounter.

The complainant testified behind a screen for anonymity protection, while Brand maintained his usual position in the courtroom alongside his wife, Laura Gallacher. Throughout the testimony, Gallacher reportedly exhibited visible reactions, shaking her head and raising her eyebrows during critical moments of the proceedings.

Recollections of Assault and Workplace Culture

Describing the kiss as “sloppy” and “very, very rough,” the accuser stated that she ultimately pushed Brand away, telling him to “fuck off.” She felt “dirty, shocked, stunned and shaken” following the encounter. When cross-examined by Brand’s defense attorney Ian Winter about why she did not report the incident immediately, she expressed her fear of workplace retaliation, explaining that women were often judged on their appearance and behavior. “I could lose my job, and I have a mortgage to pay,” she added, reflecting on her doubts about finding someone who would believe her accusation.

Testimonies from Multiple Complainants

The fourth woman’s testimony was followed by the accounts of a fifth and sixth complainant. The fifth woman detailed a distressing experience after meeting Brand at a Hammersmith Apollo show in 2009. Initially, she described engaging in a consensual threesome in Brand’s dressing room but claims the atmosphere changed drastically afterward. After consensual vaginal sex, Brand allegedly turned her onto her front and anally raped her, despite her repeated pleas for him to stop. She recalled feeling physical pain and suffocation during the assault, and her subsequent emotional turmoil was palpable as she described her father’s devastation upon learning of her experience.

The sixth complainant took the stand to recount an incident from 2009 when she was working at Channel 4. She described an uncomfortable situation where Brand demanded a massage and positioned himself inappropriately in her lap. Despite male colleagues being present, the complainant felt unsupported, noting they seemed to expect her to engage with Brand. She humorously mimicked Brand to distract the situation, but his behavior remained concerning throughout the encounter.

Ongoing Court Proceedings