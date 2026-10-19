Police Question Accuser's Outfit in Russell Brand Rape Case

The trial of Russell Brand, the ex-presenter, actor, and comedian, has entered its second week at London’s Southwark Crown Court. Brand faces several serious allegations, including three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault, and one accusation of indecent assault, all involving six women who allege crimes dating from 1999 to 2009. Brand denies all allegations, which were extensively detailed by lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones in the previous week.

Testimony from the First Complainant

During proceedings last week, the first complainant recounted her experience of an encounter with Brand in a Bournemouth hotel room in 1999. She firmly stated, “He did rape me, he did push me on the bed. … He did pull my clothes off.” The complainant expressed that the incident left her feeling “dirty” and fearful of being pregnant. In contrast, Brand maintains that the interaction was consensual.

Details from the Second Complainant

On Monday, the court heard a recorded police interview from another complainant who described her encounter with Brand in 2004. Their meeting occurred at a bar in Soho, London, during a time when Brand was gaining popularity for his role as a presenter on the spinoff show of Big Brother. The complainant detailed how Brand allegedly grabbed her breasts shortly after they began talking and forcibly dragged her into the bar’s restrooms, where the incident escalated.

The complainant explained that Brand climbed onto the toilet seat. “It happened so fast,” she described in her police interview. “He pulled me over and put his penis in my mouth.” As she attempted to resist, she recounted Brand saying, “‘Don’t be a spoilsport,’ or something along those lines.” Overcome with emotion during her testimony, she reflected on the moment, saying, “‘Why didn’t you bite him?’ I just froze. I didn’t know what to do.” She alleged that Brand then “ejaculated into my mouth.”

Aftermath of the Incident

Recalling her efforts to escape, the complainant mentioned banging on the locked door of the toilet, suggesting that a man outside may have yelled to inquire if everything was okay. After the ordeal, Brand reportedly acted nonchalant, suggesting they should exchange numbers. The accuser described being ushered into a car with Brand, still in “disbelief and shock.”

While inside the vehicle, she stated, “I realized Brand had his penis out,” and alleges he demanded, “Come on and suck it.” She resisted, insisting no, to which she claimed he “took no for an answer.” The complainant recounted her thoughts during the alleged assault, saying, “If I do this maybe he won’t try to rape me further. I felt it was the lesser of two evils.” She described the moment as a “survival thing,” mentally trying to detach from the situation, stating, “I closed my eyes and tried to not be there.”

Reasons for Not Reporting

The complainant reflected on her silence after the incident, explaining she felt shame and disbelief that someone could do such a thing to her. Only in 2023, after seeing media reports about additional allegations against Brand, did she decide to come forward. Reportedly, during the police interview, officers questioned her about her attire during the incident, to which she responded, “It wouldn’t have been boobs hanging out. I don’t dress like that.”

She expressed her disgust when Brand was later hired by MTV, saying, “Any time he was in the building, I just refused to go over or to any parties. If I knew where he was, I would just avoid.” She noted that seeing Brand in the distance was unsettling, asserting, “He probably wouldn’t even recognize me. I’m just a face.”

Cross-Examination by Defense

During her testimony, the complainant faced cross-examination from Brand’s defense attorney, Ian Winter, who questioned her on why she hadn’t confided in anyone about the incident until she reported it to the police in September 2023. She stood firm, asserting she had mentioned Brand’s inappropriate actions to others. The defense suggested her interaction with Brand could have been easily resisted, but she explained, “I was completely shocked someone I’d be talking to for around 30 seconds would do that to me.” She emphasized, “I was dragged [into the toilet] against my will.”