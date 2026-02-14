Rosanna Arquette Shocked by Omission from Iconic Film Premiere

In a surprising revelation, Rosanna Arquette has opened up about not being invited to the premiere of her iconic 1985 film, Desperately Seeking Susan, which starred Madonna. During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live on February 10, 2026, Arquette shared the awkward moment surrounding her absence from an event that marked a high point in her early career. As she reflected on her journey, Arquette discussed the shifting dynamics of fame and the impact of the film, sparking renewed interest in her role within the industry.

An Unexpected Absence

Rosanna Arquette discussed her feelings about being left out of the Hollywood premiere of Desperately Seeking Susan while on the podcast. “While [Madonna] became so huge, they decided to make the movie around her. Which of course, made sense to make money, right?” the actress explained. Despite her pivotal role, Arquette learned she was not on the guest list while handling promotional duties in New York. “I was here in New York doing this… And so I was like ‘what?’ That was weird… It was very strange,” she reminisced. The film, which catapulted both Arquette and Madonna into the spotlight, underwent its own transformation as Madonna’s fame surged.

The Film’s Legacy

Desperately Seeking Susan tells the story of a bored New Jersey housewife who becomes captivated by a free-spirited woman, played by Madonna. Arquette portrayed Roberta, leading her into a chaotic journey marked by mistaken identity in the vibrant streets of New York City. As Madonna’s star power took center stage, the film’s marketing increasingly emphasized her involvement, often overshadowing Arquette’s significant contribution. Nevertheless, Arquette’s performance received widespread acclaim, earning her a British Academy Film Award nomination for best supporting actress.

A New Chapter for Arquette

Fast forward to today, and Rosanna Arquette is embracing a fresh start in her life and career. The accomplished actress, known for her roles in Pulp Fiction and as the inspiration behind Toto’s hit, “Rosanna,” is now channeling her energy into personal growth. Reflecting on her recent experiences, including a divorce and a move to the East Coast, she described this phase as liberating. “It almost feels like I was released from prison,” she shared with PEOPLE. “I’m alone but not lonely.”

Return to the Screen

In January 2026, Arquette made her return to the screen with the mockumentary film The Moment, directed by Charli xcx. The project draws inspiration from the classic This Is Spinal Tap and marks a new artistic venture for Arquette. “Charli wrote me the loveliest letter telling me she was a fan and it would mean the world to her if I came and played this part,” Arquette recalled, adding that the opportunity earned her “some cool points” with her daughter, actress Zoë Bleu.

As Rosanna Arquette continues to navigate her life and career, her reflection on not being invited to the premiere of Desperately Seeking Susan serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities of fame and identity in Hollywood.