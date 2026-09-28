Rod Stewart Shocks Fans with Retirement Announcement

After an illustrious career spanning over sixty years, rock legend Sir Rod Stewart has announced his retirement. The 81-year-old singer, famous for hits like Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, will wrap up his career with a final tour set to kick off at Dublin’s 3Arena next year.

Reflecting on a Remarkable Journey

In a heartfelt message to fans, Stewart shared, “After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last.” He expressed gratitude for the incredible journey, stating, “I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return.”

Rock legend Sir Rod Stewart has announced he’s retiring after more than sixty years on stage. Penske Media via Getty Images

Stewart went on to express his appreciation to fans, saying, “So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how … with the music and one hell of a show. See you there.”

A Farewell Tour of Greatest Hits

His final tour promises to delight audiences with a repertoire of beloved hits, including Maggie May, You Wear It Well, Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright), Hot Legs, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, and Young Turks. Throughout his remarkable career, Stewart has solidified his status as one of the best-selling performers in music history, boasting over 250 million records sold and earning induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice – both as a solo artist and as part of The Faces.

The singer is one of the best-selling performers of all time, having been inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and having sold more than 250 million records worldwide. Getty Images

Health Challenges and a Hopeful Recovery

Last month, the music icon faced health challenges that forced him to cancel the remaining 11 shows of his US tour. This included a much-anticipated six-date residency in Las Vegas. Stewart underwent a heart procedure to have a stent fitted, a small wire tube used to ensure proper blood flow to the heart.

Following the procedure, he took to Instagram to reassure fans, saying, “I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend.” He expressed his gratitude to medical professionals, stating, “I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me.”

Singer Rod Stewart and guitarist Ron Wood of ‘The Faces’ in concert in 1975. Getty Images

Despite his disappointment in missing shows, Stewart conveyed his eagerness to return, stating, “I am deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.” His representative later reported that doctors were pleased with his recovery and that he was resuming his normal daily activities. On medical advice, he would take the next four weeks to recuperate before returning to the stage.

Rod Stewart performs at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on November 8, 2025, in London, England. Getty Images