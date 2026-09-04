Rock Star Style: Get Levi's Jean Jacket for Just $37

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Denim jackets have etched themselves into the fabric of fashion, emerging as a quintessential piece in countless wardrobes. They’ve been a favorite among musicians—from Bob Marley to Pharrell—who seamlessly incorporate this versatile layer into both on-stage performances and casual outings. A denim jacket can exude both luxury and laid-back vibes, transcending generations, genders, styles, and genres, including country and hip-hop.

Modern Takes on a Classic

Currently, A-list celebrities like Ryan Gosling and Drake reinvent the denim jacket look, opting for rugged trucker silhouettes or oversized streetwear styles. Additionally, artists like Sombr, Role Model, and Tame Impala have made the jacket a cornerstone of their rock star aesthetics.

Accessing the Trend

However, you don’t need to be a celebrity to rock the denim jacket trend. Numerous options are available online across various price points. From high-end designers like Loewe and Celine to wallet-friendly finds, such as a $37 Levi’s jacket spotted at Walmart, there’s a denim jacket for everyone. WARDROBE ESSENTIAL Part of the Levi Strauss Signature Collection, this trucker-style jacket showcases classic denim features: 14 oz. mid-weight cotton, metal buttons, flap chest pockets, and welt side pockets.

Style Versatility

The light-to-medium wash, described as “Cowboy Sky” on Walmart’s website, is perfect for pairing with hoodies and sweatpants for a casual look, while it can also elevate a collared shirt for more formal settings like dates or work functions.

Designed with a classic tailored fit—neither too slim nor too baggy—this jacket provides flexibility in size. It’s recommended to stick to your usual size but consider sizing up for a more oversized look. Reviews from Walmart shoppers reflect appreciation, giving it a remarkable 4.8-star rating from hundreds of reviews.

This stylish Levi Strauss Signature Collection Trucker Jacket is available in men’s sizes small to 2XL, making it a fantastic value at its $37 price point—one of the lowest on the market. VERSATILE PICK Walmart also offers this workwear-inspired denim jacket for under $40. Its utilitarian and minimalist details, combined with a bomber-style silhouette, make it suitable for both office environments and casual dinners.

While both jackets from Levi Strauss are marketed as men’s options, their appeal extends to unisex styling, ensuring everyone can enjoy these classic designs. BEST VALUE If you’re gearing up for chilly weather, consider this Sherpa Jacket available at Walmart for just $23. Featuring durable cotton blend material, cuffed sleeves, and faux shearling trim, this option provides warmth and comfort, along with stretch for free movement. Although this isn’t a Levi’s jacket, its aesthetic aligns closely at a fraction of the cost. This option comes in over a dozen unique colorways online.