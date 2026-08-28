Robert De Niro's Captivating Role in Netflix's Chilling Thriller

“The Whisper Man” emerges as the latest film adaptation of the compelling works of British crime novelist Steve Mosby, who has penned four books under the pseudonym Alex North since 2019. While some may wonder if North’s choice of a name reminiscent of the famed detective Alex Cross is intentional, it provides a helpful parallel. Like the classic thrillers that filled multiplexes in the ’90s, this 2020s adaptation offers an entertaining experience, now available on Netflix rather than in theaters, making for a pleasant two-hour diversion.

A Familiar Cast with a Predictable Dynamic

The generational shift is hardly drastic between the imagined stars of the past and the current cast. Robert De Niro steps in for Morgan Freeman, bringing a seasoned, albeit understated, performance as a retired detective pulled back into a grim serial-killer investigation that echoes a case from his past. Michelle Monaghan portrays the determined younger detective, stepping into a role that could easily have been filled by Ashley Judd.

Adam Scott plays the anxious father of a recent victim, also serving as a bestselling crime novelist. His roles in both “The Whisper Man” and “Hokum” earlier this year reveal a pattern: when he portrays a grieving author seeking solace, turmoil follows. The script by Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer may present a conventional narrative, with typical detective dialogue, yet it’s Scott’s character Tom Kennedy, a strained father dealing with deep-seated issues alongside his son Jake, that introduces an intriguing familial dimension to the storyline.

Setting the Stage for Suspense

Tom Kennedy, played by Scott, navigates the challenges of recent widowhood while trying to rebuild his life with his sensitive pre-teen son, Jake (Acston Luca Porto). The two relocate to a small town in New Jersey, seeking a fresh start in an imposing Craftsman home filled with ominous echoes. Jake’s imaginative nature becomes even more concerning as he begins communicating with unseen figures, ultimately leading to his mysterious disappearance one fateful night.

In a chilling turn, the narrative unveils a serial child predator, echoing the chilling tactics employed by the imprisoned killer Frank Carter, known as The Whisper Man due to his sinister methods of luring victims. Detective Amanda Beck (Monaghan), upon connecting the dots, seeks help from the retired investigator Pete Willis (De Niro), only to rediscover his troubling relationship with Tom. Though the screenplay alludes to deeper psychological complexities, it refrains from delving into them, maintaining focus on the unfolding procedural thriller.

A Comfortably Conventional Thriller

Despite its familiarity, “The Whisper Man” captures attention with its engaging plot, driven by competent performances from its cast. De Niro’s portrayal might lack depth, yet echoes a paternal warmth that brings an emotional core to the film. Meanwhile, Scott and Monaghan fit comfortably into their archetypal roles, with solid support from Hamish Linklater and Owen Teague, both adding subtle intelligence to their characters.

Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Carter introduces an unsettling twist, as he assists the police in understanding the current copycat events. Although not allowed to fully embody the chilling essence of a Hannibal Lecter, Keaton’s performance offers glimpses of madness that elevate the film’s tension.

Atmospheric Direction that Delivers Chills