Bunnie Xo Reveals Cameron Diaz's Influence on Her Parenthood Dreams

The captivating love story between Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll began in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, forever changing the trajectory of their lives. Their fateful encounter took place back in August 2015 when Jelly Roll, performing at the Las Vegas Country Saloon before his rise to fame, drew a crowd of just about twenty people. Despite the small audience, it was in this intimate setting that Bunnie felt an undeniable connection.

A Soulful Connection

Reflecting on their first meeting during an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys, Bunnie described her feelings as “the most f–king cliché s–t,” revealing, “when I met him, my soul was like, ‘There you are.’” Interestingly, she acknowledged that Jelly Roll wasn’t her type, nor she his, emphasizing that he has always had a crush on Taylor Swift.

Reconnection Sparks Romance

Though their initial spark was undeniable, a romance didn’t blossom right away. At that time, Bunnie was navigating an unhealthy relationship, and Jelly Roll was focused on his own life. However, fate intervened in October 2015 when they reconnected, and Bunnie couldn’t help but feel “just smitten.” After her ex went to prison, she took the brave step of having a friend pass her phone number to Jelly Roll.

Building a Bond

In the ensuing weeks, Jelly Roll would call and text Bunnie for advice regarding his daughter Bailee, further solidifying their newfound connection. The dynamic between them shifted dramatically in July 2016 when Jelly Roll returned to Las Vegas for video shoots. Their platonic relationship transformed after an unforgettable night together. As Bunnie recounted, “We’re like s–t-faced drunk. I’m trying to get it up, get it in, get it on and get it out, and this guy was like, ‘What’s your five-year plan?’”

Sharing Dreams and Aspirations

During this pivotal evening, amidst their laughter and inebriation, they discussed their future aspirations. Bunnie remembered Jelly Roll’s laid-back response, saying, “OK, cool. Let’s do it.” This conversation marked a turning point in their relationship, establishing a deeper bond that would blossom into a loving partnership.