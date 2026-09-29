Rob Lowe Reveals Exciting Updates on St. Elmo's Fire Sequel

Rob Lowe has provided an exciting update for fans eagerly awaiting the sequel to the beloved 1985 film “St. Elmo’s Fire.” During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Lowe revealed that the long-discussed project is indeed progressing. “It is definitely in the works, for sure,” he stated, confirming that “all of us actors want to do it,” and mentioned that the cast is expecting to receive a draft of the script in the first week of October.

Script Development and Studio Involvement

Although Lowe did not share extensive details, his comments mark a significant update for fans who have been waiting since the announcement of the sequel in 2024. In his conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he elaborated on his discussions with the studio over the past four months, but stressed that the project is still in its infancy. “It’s very, very, very, very, very early stages,” he emphasized, leaving the timeline for production uncertain.

Previous Discussions and Studio Interest

Earlier this year, Lowe’s “St. Elmo’s Fire” co-star Demi Moore also hinted at the sequel’s potential when she mentioned that “conversations are happening.” She confirmed that discussions were taking place with Sony, the studio responsible for the original film, and noted that the studio was “really behind [and] driving this.” However, she pointed out that they are still in search of the right partner to craft the screenplay.

Unrealized Series Adaptation

In 2019, there were efforts to develop a series adaptation of “St. Elmo’s Fire” by NBC, but that project never came to fruition. At the time, Josh Berman was slated to write and executive produce, with Chris King also attached. The proposed series was intended as a modern retelling, focusing on a circle of friends navigating the challenges of adult life, including careers, commitments, and responsibilities.

A Timeless Classic