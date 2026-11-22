Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have officially tied the knot. The couple said “I do” on Saturday in Palm Springs, California, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. The marriage comes shortly after TMZ revealed that Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 28, were anticipated to wed over the weekend.

Rehearsal Dinner Highlights

In the lead-up to their wedding, Cyrus’s stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared glimpses from the couple’s rehearsal dinner on her Instagram Stories. One delightful image showcased beautifully adorned dinner tables featuring crimson flowers, with a menu elegantly displaying the couple’s initials, “M+M,” at the top.

A Musical Connection

Cyrus and Morando first met on a blind date in 2021. Reflecting on their relationship in a 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus noted that their bond extends beyond romance—they have also collaborated musically on her albums Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful.

The Engagement

Their engagement was publicly confirmed in December 2025 when Cyrus was seen wearing a stunning gold band on her left ring finger while attending the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, where she contributed the song “Dream as One.” People reported the engagement the following day.

Low-Key Wedding Plans

Following the engagement announcement, Us Weekly shared that the couple considered eloping instead of pursuing a traditional wedding. “Miley is really happy right now and in such a good, calm place,” an insider remarked. “She’s not super into the idea of doing another wedding.”

A New Chapter