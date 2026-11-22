As fans tune in to the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, the financial rewards for celebrity contestants continue to pique interest. The pay scale for participants has generated conversation, especially as contestants strive to balance performance art with financial gain.

Compensation Structure on DWTS

According to reports from Variety in 2019, contestants begin their journey with a guaranteed payment of $125,000, which covers the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of competition. Beyond this initial phase, as stars progress through the rounds of the show, their earnings increase, potentially reaching a maximum of $295,000.

Bobby Bones Shares His Experience

Season 27 champion Bobby Bones shed light on his earnings, revealing that his financial outcome exceeded the reported figures. In a September 2025 episode of fellow reality star Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets, Bones explained his compensation was structured per episode. “Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last,” he disclosed. This structure allowed him to amass a total near $400,000 for his entire season, with a base salary of approximately $110,000.

Unconfirmed Figures

Despite these insights from former contestants, ABC has yet to publicly confirm any of these compensation figures. Fans remain curious about how these financial dynamics affect the gaming of the show, especially in light of recent accusations. Sharna Burgess, Bones’ partner during his winning season, has spoken out about how voting can sometimes feel manipulated, adding another layer of intrigue to the behind-the-scenes world of Dancing With the Stars.