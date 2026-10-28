Rita Moreno Shares Exciting Details for 95th Birthday Celebration

Rita Moreno, the renowned actress known for her trailblazing career in Hollywood, recently received the prestigious Vida y Legado (Life & Legacy) Award at the Día De Muertos celebration. This event was sponsored by notable brands, including Lexus, Wells Fargo, Tequila Don Julio, and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. Moreno expressed her pride in receiving an award that honors her legendary contributions, particularly emphasizing its significance within the Hispanic community. “I think it’s special,” she said, highlighting the personal meaning behind the accolade.

Breaking Barriers in Hollywood

Moreno has long been a formidable force in the entertainment industry, having broken numerous barriers and paving the way for future generations of Latin stars. Reflecting on her journey, she candidly shared her experiences with a lack of mentorship during her rise to fame. “Who helped me? Nobody,” Moreno admitted, suggesting that had there been more guidance, she might have achieved even greater heights in her career.

A Sense of Accomplishment