Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Arrival of Baby Rocki



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers. This exciting news marks another delightful chapter in the lives of this celebrated couple, as they embrace the joys of expanding their family. With Rihanna’s unmatched influence and A$AP Rocky’s creative flair, their journey into parenthood continues to captivate fans around the world.

This month brought a new addition to the family of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, as they celebrated the arrival of their third child, Rocki Irish Mayers. On Instagram, Rihanna shared the happy news along with a heartwarming photo featuring herself with her newborn daughter. She also included an adorable image of tiny boxing gloves, symbolizing the couple’s playful and loving spirit.

The couple has been enjoying parenthood since the birth of their first son, RZA, in 2022, followed by their second son, Riot, in 2023. Rihanna’s announcement of her third pregnancy back in May was a highlight at the Met Gala, where she dazzled in a chic Miu Miu outfit, proudly displaying her baby bump.

A$AP Rocky’s Wish Fulfilled

The revelation of Rocki Irish Mayers’ birth comes shortly after an A$AP Rocky cover story in Elle. In the interview, the rapper shared his hope for a daughter, saying, “I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl.” He spoke candidly about his experiences with each pregnancy, noting how different this one felt. His dream of having a baby girl has now become a reality, adding another layer of happiness to their growing family.

Rihanna’s Vision of Family

In an April chat with Interview Magazine, Rihanna opened up about her views on family expansion. When asked about the number of children she envisioned, she said, “As many as God wants me to have.” She expressed her willingness to embrace more than two children, sharing her hopeful desire for a daughter. Her openness to whatever the future holds reflects her joyful approach to motherhood.

As Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome Rocki Irish Mayers, their journey as parents continues to inspire admiration and excitement among their fans. With each new chapter, they embody the beauty and unpredictability of family life, cherishing each moment along the way.