Rick Springfield Reveals Shocking Vietnam War Confession

Before achieving fame as a rock star and becoming a beloved heartthrob, Rick Springfield experienced a harrowing and life-altering moment during the Vietnam War that he continues to grapple with today. In a candid conversation on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Springfield shared a haunting tale about a split-second decision that resulted in the loss of another life, leaving a lasting impact on his psyche.

Unlikely Combatant: Springfield’s Vietnam Tour

The Australian singer’s unexpected encounter with the realities of war began in 1968 when his band was enlisted to perform for American troops stationed in Vietnam. Springfield recounted that the soldiers were eager for entertainment that reminded them of home, suggesting that the presence of female performers made the band particularly appealing. “As long as we had a couple of girls in the band, they would hire you, and you could tour Vietnam during the war zone,” he explained. The group spent about four months in the country, during which Springfield admitted he initially had little expectation beyond making some money—a goal that ultimately fell flat as they spent their earnings at the PX.

A Turn for the Deadly

What began as a gig focused on entertainment shifted dramatically when Springfield found himself amidst an attack. He recounted, “We met these guys, and we really got along well, and we stayed overnight with them.” As tensions escalated, Springfield took refuge in the radio shack, where he was thrust into a terrifying situation. “I’m throwing mortars down the freaking tube of the radio shack,” he recalled, highlighting the absurdity and chaos of the moment.

The Weight of a Decision

It wasn’t until the aftermath of the attack that Springfield confronted the gravity of what had transpired. “The hardest thing for me was that I had thrown a mortar down, and it had hit somebody,” he shared, reflecting on how the unsettling news reached him the following day. “They came in and said, ‘Hey, you got one. You got one.’” This revelation haunted Springfield, as he struggled to find peace with the reality that he had been involved in taking a life.

Reflections on War and Youth

Springfield further elaborated on the incident during his conversation with Rogan, drawing comparisons to scenes from films. “It was like the movies,” he recalled, noting how youthful naivety clouded his understanding of the situation. A warning crackled through the radio, confirming the presence of no friendlies in the area. The opportunity to fire mortars felt surreal and exhilarating at the time, as Springfield likened it to a moment pulled directly from a war film starring John Wayne. Yet, with the passage of time, the gravity of his actions has weighed heavily on him.