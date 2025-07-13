Rian Johnson’s ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Remains Conceptual with No Outline

In the realm of cinematic storytelling, few franchises hold the allure of “Star Wars.” Renowned director Rian Johnson, known for his work on “Knives Out” and “The Last Jedi,” recently shared insights into his unrealized “Star Wars” trilogy. Despite the buzz, Johnson clarified that his scrapped trilogy was merely “very conceptual,” with no concrete plans or scripts ever materializing. This revelation sheds light on the process and circumstances that kept the ambitious project in the realm of speculation.

The Beginning of a Conceptual Journey

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Rian Johnson described the early stages of collaboration with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. While they engaged in creative brainstorming for a potential trilogy, Johnson admitted, “Nothing really happened with it.” During this period, Johnson’s attention shifted significantly to his successful film “Knives Out,” which demanded much of his focus and energy.

No Blueprint for the Trilogy

Johnson emphasized that his “Star Wars” trilogy remained purely “conceptual” with no formal steps taken towards development. “We had a great time working together,” he explained, adding that while there was enthusiasm, no tangible outlines or treatments were created. Instead, the murder mystery genre, particularly its success with “Knives Out,” drew Johnson into a different storytelling path.

Open Doors for Future Endeavors

Reflecting on the industry dynamics, Johnson expressed, “If, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in ‘Star Wars,’ I would be thrilled.” Despite the shelved project, his passion for the franchise remains undiminished. Back in 2022, he voiced his sentiments, saying he “would be sad” if he never returned to direct in the “Star Wars” universe, yet acknowledged it wouldn’t be detrimental.

Johnson’s connection to “Star Wars”—and its passionate fanbase—remains strong. “I love the world. I love the people. I love ‘Star Wars’ fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it,” he said, illustrating the deep bond he feels with the franchise’s storytelling potential.

Though the trilogy never took flight, Rian Johnson’s reflection on this “very conceptual” project underscores both the unpredictable nature of filmmaking and the enduring allure of the “Star Wars” galaxy. Exploring different genres, Johnson continues to leave his mark, keeping the door open for future intergalactic narratives.