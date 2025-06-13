Unearthing the Rare 1977 ‘Star Wars’ Print Stuns Fans

An extraordinary event unfolded at the opening night of the BFI Film on Film Festival 2025, as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy appeared unexpectedly. The focus of her visit was to witness the screening of an ultra-rare, original first print of George Lucas’ 1977 “Star Wars.” This discovery has been hailed as a “miracle,” sparking excitement and debate among fans. The uncovering of this legendary first print has reignited discussions on the film’s legacy and Lucas’ controversial changes over the years.

The Legendary ‘First Print’

The screening of the original “Star Wars” first print created a buzz due to its historical significance and the rarity of its public appearance. When first released in 1977, the movie did not include the subtitle “Episode IV: A New Hope” in its opening crawl. Moreover, one of the most debated scenes, where Han Solo shoots the bounty hunter Greedo in the Mos Eisley cantina, features prominently in this version. Lucas later altered this scene, leading to the iconic fan debate over “Han shot first.”

George Lucas’ modifications over the years have often sparked conversations among the “Star Wars” community. He once insisted, “I’m sorry you saw half a completed film and fell in love with it, but I want it to be the way I want it to be.” Despite this, the discovery of the original first print has been celebrated by many fans, eager to relive the film’s untouched roots.

A ‘Miracle’ Discovery

Kathleen Kennedy’s presence at the festival was aimed at endorsing the screening, given some fans’ concerns that the print might not align with Lucas’ ultimate vision. BFI chief executive Ben Roberts described the find as a “miracle” due to the print’s excellent condition, allowing it to be shown to the public.

Kennedy noted the ongoing discourse within Lucasfilm about the film’s origins: “It’s incredible folklore,” she remarked. “There’s much tinker work that George decided to undertake, and now you’re seeing the first print in its rarest form.” This revelation highlights the film’s intricate history and the challenges of preserving cinematic authenticity.

The Legacy of ‘Star Wars’

For Lucasfilm creators, the original 1977 movie stands as the “gold standard” of storytelling. Kathleen Kennedy emphasized this by saying, “This is the film everyone starts with when we start talking about story, George’s intent and what it is we’re trying to build off of.” The classic strongholds of the franchise continue to inspire new projects, as recently seen with the success of “Andor” on Disney+ and upcoming projects like Shawn Levy’s “Starfighter.”

Kennedy believes the franchise’s future lies in embracing diverse narratives. “It doesn’t necessarily have to connect to every little thing that’s been done in ‘Star Wars’; it can actually be a standalone story that then builds into many other stories,” she explained. This vision presents a promising horizon for expanding the “Star Wars” universe beyond its traditional confines.