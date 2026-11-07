Revolutionary AI Filmmaking Hub Unveils 24 Expert Agents in Taiwan

Taiwan has taken a significant step in the realm of digital filmmaking with the launch of Core Studio, an innovative AI filmmaking platform developed by imCore Corp. The platform aims to streamline the production process by integrating multiple stages – from script development and storyboarding to editing and color grading – all in one cohesive environment. This announcement was made at the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) in Taipei on Saturday.

Comprehensive Workflow for Creators

Core Studio is designed with a focus on usability for professional creators. It incorporates an in-house image-generation model while also collaborating with external generative AI models. Charles Lee, founder and CEO of imCore Corp. and TWR Entertainment, emphasized that “professional creators need more than just image-generation tools. They need a comprehensive solution that can genuinely integrate into their production workflows.” This approach ensures that filmmakers can handle several tasks without the need to switch between different tools.

Virtual Production Crew and Specialized Tools

A standout feature of Core Studio is its array of over 24 specialized AI agents that act as a virtual production crew. These agents assist with various aspects of filmmaking, including story development, asset generation, visual effects, editing, and color grading. This capability aims to reduce the technical barriers often associated with AI-assisted filmmaking, making the process more accessible to creators at all levels.

Innovative Pre-Production and Tracking Features

The platform also includes an effective pre-production tool called Story Atlas, which divides imported scripts into scenes and storyboards. It aids in establishing character designs, costumes, props, and voice profiles to ensure continuity throughout sequences. Additionally, Core Studio maintains comprehensive records of AI-generated outputs, including the models used, prompts, parameters, costs, and human reviews. This feature allows production teams to monitor creative decisions while keeping budgets in check.

Image Processing and Collaboration Tools

Core Studio’s Real Engine, which incorporates three image-processing tools—Real Video, Real HDR, and Real Revive—enhances image detail, increases color depth from 8-bit to 16-bit, and corrects blown-out highlights in AI-generated content. Furthermore, a cloud workspace equipped with real-time communication, version control, and access management functionalities enables teams from different countries to collaborate seamlessly on the same project.

Showcase and Creator Testimonials

During the launch event, creators of four AI-assisted projects showcased their work, including Jerry Zhou, the visionary behind “God Being.” Zhou highlighted the advantages of the platform, stating, “There are many agents on the editing page that can help with sound effects. I can separate the sound effects and dialogue from AI-generated footage and make detailed adjustments. This gives me more flexibility and creative space, allowing me to work more comfortably as a creator.”

Industry Support and Future Outlook