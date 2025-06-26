Revelations About the Enigmatic Design of Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

Princess Diana’s wedding dress is not just a symbol of her royal union, but a masterpiece shrouded in secrets and intrigue. The new documentary, “Secrets of Diana’s Wedding Dress,” reveals the behind-the-scenes efforts taken by designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel to keep this iconic gown under wraps, along with the surprising inspirations that led to its creation. From discreet code names to unexpected design influences, this documentary sheds light on the lengths taken to ensure that Diana’s ensemble remained a mystery until the grand reveal.

‘Deborah Cornwall’: The Code Name Behind Princess Diana’s Biggest Fashion Secret

As Princess Diana prepared for her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, anticipation surrounding her gown reached unprecedented levels. Elizabeth Emanuel shares in the documentary that they employed a code name—Deborah Cornwall—to safeguard the fittings from the press. “When we started to see Diana, we were just very aware of security, so we decided to call her Deborah,” she reveals. “We called her Deborah Cornwall. Isn’t that strange?”

This alias not only highlighted the importance of discretion but also alluded to Diana’s future title as Duchess of Cornwall, which eventually passed to Camilla Parker Bowles after Diana’s untimely death. Additionally, security measures were stringent; the Emanuels even prepared a backup gown to thwart any potential leaks. “I can’t believe we managed to create the dress in that attic space,” Elizabeth reflects in the film, recalling the challenging yet exhilarating atmosphere of design without revealing too much.

The Princess of Wales Found Inspiration for Her Wedding Dress in an Unlikely Place

While the wedding dress became an instant classic, it is fascinating to learn that its inspiration might have originated from an unexpected source—a gown worn by supermodel Jerry Hall. According to royal artifact collector Alicia Carroll, Hall donned a dress designed by the Emanuels in 1980, just a few months before Diana commissioned hers.

At a birthday event for Queen Elizabeth II, Diana was captivated by Hall’s dress, reportedly telling her, “I love your dress.” This moment left a lasting impression on the future princess, leading her to select the Emanuels for her own wedding attire. “Diana could have had her pick of any designer in the world,” Carroll mentions. “But she chose these virtually unknown young British designers based on her love for the Jerry Hall gown. The rest is history.”

The similarities between the two gowns in terms of fabric, silhouette, and styling are noteworthy. Hall’s original dress is currently owned by a private collector and is listed for $1 million on eBay. Despite some wear, Carroll describes it as “an exquisite work of art” that still maintains much of its original detail.

Though Princess Diana’s iconic gown now belongs to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, it has graced exhibitions at Althorp House and Kensington Palace, captivating admirers around the globe. Thanks to “Secrets of Diana’s Wedding Dress,” audiences will discover the remarkable craft and unexpected inspirations behind this legendary creation.

“Secrets of Diana’s Wedding Dress” will debut on Britain’s Channel 5, a division of Paramount Global, on Saturday at 9 p.m.