Gareth Southgate Knighted by Prince William for Transforming English Soccer marks a significant milestone in the world of sports and honors a manager who has redefined national pride in soccer. On June 25, Prince William officially knighted the former England men’s national team manager at Windsor Castle, celebrating Southgate’s remarkable contributions to the sport and his transformational leadership during a pivotal era for English soccer.

A Proud Moment for a Royal Soccer Dad

In a moment steeped in tradition, Southgate donned a classic black suit with coat-tails and a red tie as he approached the Prince of Wales. With a tap of the sword on each shoulder, Prince William conferred the honor of knighthood, a mark of respect and acknowledgment for Southgate’s enduring impact on English soccer. Kensington Palace shared a jubilant video of the ceremony, stating: “Congratulations Sir Gareth Southgate on a well-deserved knighthood. From your Crystal Palace debut to being England Manager. Thank you for everything you’ve done for football.”

Prince William, a passionate soccer enthusiast, has long been involved with the sport and has served in various roles within the Football Association, including President-Designate. His admiration for Southgate has flourished over the years, particularly as both share a deep passion for soccer that made this honor particularly special.

The royal family’s connection to the game extends further, with William’s children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—also keen supporters. During the Euro 2024 final last summer, George accompanied his father to the match, displaying their team spirit, while Charlotte and Louis cheered from home in customized England jerseys.

William’s Familial Soccer Traditions

In an interview with The Sun, Prince William opened up about how his children influence his match-day traditions. “If I’m home alone with the children, I probably don’t have the pre-match pint, but I do have a bit of superstition about where I sit when I’m watching them,” he shared. He goes on to admit his nerves, saying, “If we’re not doing very well, I start moving around the house quite quickly, and I put the children in different positions hoping that’s going to change our luck.”

This playful yet anxious approach to watching matches reflects the bonding experience soccer fosters within the royal family, particularly under Southgate’s guidance as England embarked on a significant journey.

Southgate’s Legacy

Since taking the helm of the national team in 2016, Southgate has overseen some of England’s most impressive achievements. His tenure extended until 2024, during which time the squad reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, the final of Euro 2020, the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, and most recently, the finals of Euro 2024.

“I feel very emotional about it. I am surprised by it,” Southgate reflected, speaking to BBC Sport about receiving the knighthood. “Words are really quite inadequate to describe it. It comes out of the blue.” His journey included managing 102 games for England and previously earning an OBE in 2019 for his services to football.

According to BBC Sport, Southgate is the seventh football manager to be knighted, joining the ranks of illustrious figures like Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey, and Sir Bobby Robson. His knighthood not only honors his individual contributions but also symbolizes a commitment to transforming English soccer, inspiring both players and fans alike. Gareth Southgate Knighted by Prince William for Transforming English Soccer stands as a testament to his legacy, leaving an enduring mark on the sport and its supporters.