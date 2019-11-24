77 Most Iconic Red Nails for a Supreme Look

Who does not love a vibrant red lipstick or a tight red dress that compliments the figure? Or maybe a pair of red high heels? Red nails? It cannot get any more classic than this!

Red is a universal color! There is no outfit in our wardrobe that does not have a tint of red to it. You can walk into any shop and see plenty of red garments, accessories, make-up products, and decoration items. However, the beauty industry is perhaps the field that exploits this color the most.

One of its branches, the nail art industry turned red manicures into women’s greatest advantages. Red nails have been around for so many years since the foundation of the nail art industry was settled. They have been evolving so much lately that there is a gigantic number of possibilities when wearing them.

There are so many ideas, patterns, decorations, combinations and styles that you can never get bored while playing with a nice shiny or matte set of red nails. Red is a color for all occasions, for all people, for all generations; red nails will never go out of fashion!

What is the symbolism of the red nails?

In general, red is the symbol of power, love, sex and even danger. From ancient times, around 3000 BC, the members of the Chinese Royal House were creating their own red manicures by mixing beeswax, egg whites and vegetable dyes.

Egypt seemed to follow the same pattern; only those who were a part of the royalty were entitled to wear red nails. In today’s world, red is a symbol for empowerment, independence, courage, and confidence, people even confess that by wearing red nails they feel more confident to speak up their thoughts and opinions.

For example, during the Second World War, women from all over America were busy fighting in the war, building planes and tanks, carrying munitions, everything while rocking bright red lipstick on their nails. Red nails were the embodiment of getting the job well done, of having the right knowledge and the ways in which you can put it into practice.

Which were/ are the most iconic red nails in history?

There is no surprise that red nails have taken the spotlight ever since the 1920s. Many celebrities have been seen wearing them in more or less formal environments and outfits because they make a bold statement. Let’s take a look at the course of red nails’ history!

1. 1937 – Marlene Dietrich in “Angel”;

2. 1941 – Rita Hayworth in “Blood and Sand”;

3. 1945 – Gene Tierney in “Leave Her to Heaven”;

4. 1950 – Lauren Bacall;

5. 1955 – Lucille Ball;

6. the 1960s – Dior;

7. 1965 – Natalie Wood;

8. 1972 – Liza Minelli in “Liza with a Z”;

9. 1975 – Barbra Streisand in “Funny Lady”;

10. 1978 – Dolly Parton;

11. the 1980s – Chanel;

12. 1981 – Cher;

13. 1984 – Lana Turner;

14. 1992 – Princess Diana;

15. 1994 – Uma Thurman in “Pulp Fiction”;

16. 2005 – Gwen Stefani in “Hollaback Girl”;

17. 2006 – Victoria Beckham;

18. 2011 – Iris Apfel for MAC;

19. 2012 – Tom Ford;

20. 2012 – Kate Moss for Rimmel;

21. 2013 – Rihanna;



22. 2013 – Miley Cyrus;

23. 2013 – Selena Gomez;

24. 2015 – Beyonce and Blue Ivy;

25. 2016 – Taylor Hill for Michael Kors;

26. 2017 – Rihanna;

27. 2017 – Celine Dion;

28. 2017 – Charlize Theron;

29. 2018 – Nicki Minaj;

30. 2019 – Cardi B.

Which are the most popular red nail polishes used?

Red nail polishes can be found in a variety of shades, prices, and styles. They can be accessible or more expensive, lighter or darker, simpler or more accessorized one for each taste and need. Here are some of the most well-known red nail polishes:

Essie – Really Red – it was created around the 80s, so it is among Essie’s first nail polishes. Its composition is truly unique, it is somewhere in between creamy and jelly, it is extremely shiny, a perfect medium red nail polish at a very good price; OPI – Big Apple Red – customers pointed out that it illustrates the perfect hue of red. As the previous one, it is somewhere in between creamy and jelly so it has a very soft formula too. It also has the ability to portray a brighter red in natural light and a darker red in the dark, without being too glittery or shiny; Christian Louboutin – Rouge Louboutin – going past its interesting and revolutionary design, this nail polish is richly pigmented, long-lasting and non-toxic, giving off a very glossy finish, even though it is a little bit more expensive than many others; Dior – Rouge 999 – this nail polish offers a very luscious gel-like effect, a vibrant classic red color, not too summery or wintery as well as consistency and resistance for a considerable amount of time; Revlon – Revlon Red – this nail polish is one of the best classic deep red nail polish on the market at the moment because it does not stain, it is consistent, creamy and resistant for about a week, at a very good price too.

Red nail polishes that people can wear each month of the year:

Which are the best red nail polishes according to your skin tone?

Choosing a nail polish can be generally very difficult because there is such a wide variety that people do not relay know what to choose and from where. In regards to red nail polishes, the task becomes even more difficult because it depends on your undertones. There are people with cool skin tones, with warm skin tones, with neutral skin tones, and with all skin tones.

Red Nail Polishes for Cool Skin Tones:

People who have cool skin tones should wear red nail polishes with blue undertones. For example, darker red nail polishes like burgundy and chocolate reds are the best option; while copper, golden reds should be avoided because they do not match with cool skin tones.

Example: Essie Berry Naughty or Essie Ace of Shades;

Red Nail Polishes for Warm Skin Tones:

People who have warm skin tones should opt for red nail polishes that resemble tomatoes, auburn and chestnuts. It is recommended to avoid darker reds or blue reds because warmer skin tones are usually washed out by strong colors.

Example: Essie Geranium or Alia California Love;

Red Nail Polishes for Neutral Skin Tones:

People who have neutral skin tones should choose true, intense reds but they are also allowed to play with reds that have both cool and warm undertones.

Example: Olive and June JG or YSL La Laque Couture 1 Rouge Pop Art;

Red Nail Polishes for All Skin Tones:

People who have all skin tones should go for pinky reds because they complement them better. Even if you purchased the wrong shade of red you can simply add some pink, mix it and then you have the perfect pinky red.

Example: Smith and Cult Color Nail Polish in Psycho Candy.

How to make the best red manicure at home?

Red manicures are not that expensive so there is no problem in making an appointment to a proper salon or spa or resorting to a specialist in order to achieve a perfect red manicure.

However, people either like to spend less money or they actually enjoy doing their manicure from the comfort of your nails by yourself. There are plenty of options to choose from when creating the perfect red nails, so you are allowed to choose among easier ones or maybe more complicated techniques.

Therefore, there are many ways in which you can obtain such a manicure, but we will detail only one of them, dividing and explaining the entire process step by step.

Steps to be followed to obtain one of the best red manicures:

Take good care of your natural nails: this step highlights the importance of taking care of your cuticles and your nails, your hands overall. It is extremely important to have a solid foundation so you can actually start from somewhere and make sure that your manicure will last long. Therefore, buff and file your nails as much as you consider necessary but do not forget to keep your hands moisturized and clean and to not cut your cuticles because they are also a part of the nail bed and have a protective function. Apply a base coat/ strengthener: another important step is to apply a base coat or a strengthener as this layer will protect your natural nails from staining or chipping, especially when it comes to a set of red nails. Choose the proper red color: many people disregard this step, but it is of no use to follow religiously all the other steps if you are not able to choose the right color for your skin tone and your intentions. We have already discussed how to choose a proper red shade depending on the skin tone, on the season, on the months of the year and on the brand. Paint patiently: when doing their nails, people accustom to do it in a rush. Well, painting nails proves to be one of the most challenging processes on Earth because it requires patience, time, attention, and accuracy. If you create a mess around your nails or if it covers the cuticle, it would be difficult to redress the situation. Accessorize wisely: If you paint your nails patiently and take your time, do not accessorize them quickly just to get the job done. Red nails require more patience, attention, time and special accessories than many other nail styles because red is already a special color that stands out on its own, so you have to be careful not to overshadow the color with unnecessary jewelry, drawings or patterns. Make sure you apply a topcoat: since it is the last step, people tend to not give it as much credit as they should. The topcoat, as well as the base coat, acts as a protective layer; it prevents the nail polish from chipping or cracking or being damaged in any shape or form and it also gives a shiny, glittery touch to it too.

In conclusion, red nails are a timeless trend that matches everyone around the globe! It is also extremely admired and preferred because it gives off a very feminine appeal with a touch of sexiness. Red nails do not only help you rediscover your inner goddess but they also make you know yourself better.

For example, there are certain shades of red that go well with some outfits, some accessories, some skin tones and so on and so forth. While playing with this color, you can actually discover more about your own preferences and needs, about who you are and what you can do. Always keep in mind the famous quote by the designer Bill Blass: “When in doubt, wear red”. Well, we could not agree more. If we were to name one trend that has never gone out of style; that would be red nails.