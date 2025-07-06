Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Debut Promises Intense Action-Thrills

Anticipation is building around Bollywood as Jio Studios and B62 Studios release the electrifying first look of “Dhurandhar.” Timed with Ranveer Singh’s birthday, the reveal showcases an exhilarating action-thriller that promises to captivate global audiences. With its compelling visuals and star-studded ensemble, “Dhurandhar” marks another high-stakes venture for the Bollywood sensation.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar of “Uri: The Surgical Strike” fame, is set for a December 5 worldwide theatrical release. The initial teaser, lasting 2 minutes and 40 seconds, provides a tantalizing glimpse into a world packed with suspense and action. Ranveer Singh headlines an impressive cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

An original score by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas, adds to the intensity of the “Dhurandhar” first look. The soundtrack is elevated by a collaboration with Hanumankind, whose innovative sound infuses the film with a modern edge.

Aditya Dhar takes on the roles of writer, director, and producer for this ambitious project. Produced by B62 Studios, with contributions from Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film is presented by Jio Studios. “Dhurandhar” hints at revealing the “untold saga of the unknown men,” suggesting a focus on hidden heroes or secret missions—a theme familiar to Dhar’s successful past ventures.

Ranveer Singh, who burst onto the scene with the 2010 hit “Band Baaja Baaraat,” has since become a household name. His debut earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Before entering the film industry, Singh graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a degree in telecommunications and worked in advertising.

His career skyrocketed with collaborations with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, including “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,” “Bajirao Mastani,” and “Padmaavat.” His role in “Gully Boy” won him another Filmfare Award for Best Actor, while recent projects like “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” continue to cement his status as a leading star.

Off-screen, Singh is known for his vibrant fashion sense and is married to frequent co-star Deepika Padukone. Together, they share a daughter and have become one of Bollywood’s most admired couples.

