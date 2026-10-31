Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Shine at Gold House Diwali Celebration

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, key figures behind the much-anticipated film “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend,” lit up Gold House’s largest Gold Diwali celebration yet at The Majestic Downtown in Los Angeles. They were joined by filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra in this festive gathering, which occurred just a week before the film’s global release.

Celebrating Culture Ahead of Diwali

Gold House, an organization dedicated to supporting and celebrating the Asian Pacific community, organized this vibrant event in anticipation of Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 8 this year. The organization promoted “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend” as potentially the largest film ever produced in India, with its worldwide debut set for November 5. The event featured a DJ set and a dance floor themed around the film, creating an energetic atmosphere for guests.

Launch of the Gold Stack Shorts Fund

During the festivities, Gold House unveiled the Gold Stack Shorts Fund, a collaboration with South Stack Studios aimed at fostering South Asian narratives through proof-of-concept shorts and micro-series. Submissions for this initiative are open until November 30, and the selected projects will be announced on January 10, prior to the Sundance Film Festival.

Embracing the Spirit of Diwali

“Diwali is a celebration of light, community, and connection, and we wanted to bring that spirit to our Gold Diwali while honoring how culture shapes who we are and the possibilities we create,” said Bing Chen, Gold House’s executive chair and CEO, emphasizing the event’s cultural importance.

Showcasing Indian Artistry

Among the unique artistic showcases at the event was a one-of-a-kind carrom board, hand-painted by Indian luxury designer Anita Dongre in partnership with Gold House, transforming a traditional South Asian game into a modern design statement. Guests were also introduced to the limited-edition Cuyana x Gold House Marigold Charm, launched earlier in October.

A Diverse Group of Co-hosts and Guests

The event attracted co-hosts from various sectors, including entertainment, media, fashion, and business. Notable attendees included Tan France, Freida Pinto, Avantika, Sarayu Blue, Dhar Mann, and Blumhouse president Abhijay Prakash, reflecting the event’s broad appeal. Among the guests were Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, and Sehaj Sethi of “Avatar: Seven Havens,” alongside other prominent figures such as Hannah Simone, Manish Dayal, and Sanya Malhotra.

A Culinary and Musical Experience

Culinary offerings included regional South Asian dishes provided by Rasoi Catering, while a dedicated lounge area allowed guests to play carrom. DJ MissNinja provided musical entertainment, collaborating with KVS Tabla to blend traditional tabla with electronic music. The evening also featured a jewelry experience hosted by Bhindi Jewelers, and a portrait station sponsored by the dating app Dil Mil, produced by The Lounge Booth. Major sponsors included Smartwater, Glance, McKinsey & Company, and Google’s 100 Zeros, with event production by BMF Productions.

Reflecting on the Night’s Significance

In his remarks, Chen emphasized that the Gold Diwali event was not solely about the Festival of Lights. “It’s for the creators, founders, and true builders who know that shining, that overnight success, is decades in the making,” he remarked, highlighting the perseverance behind success in any creative endeavor.