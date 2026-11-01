Rama Duwaji Joins Forces with Dua Lipa for London Art

Rama Duwaji, the First Lady of New York City, has once again stepped into the international spotlight, this time collaborating with pop sensation Dua Lipa on a vibrant art installation for the 2026 London Literature Festival. This partnership not only highlights Duwaji’s artistic prowess but also underscores her commitment to promoting literacy through art.

Collaboration with Dua Lipa

Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist, has been making headlines more for her overseas endeavors than for traditional first lady duties. This latest project involves an animation created by Duwaji for Lipa’s “Read the World Differently” public art and billboard campaign, which complements Lipa’s Service95 Book Club, a global initiative aimed at fostering a love for reading.

The London Literature Festival, set to run from October 20 to November 1, is curated by Lipa herself, who provided the narrative that Duwaji animated. “I ❤️ BOOKS,” Duwaji expressed on Instagram while showcasing her work, reflecting her enthusiasm for the literary arts.

Previous Engagements and Criticism

This trip aligns with Duwaji’s recent pattern of international travel, sparking discussions about her role as First Lady. In July, she faced criticism for prioritizing an Islamic “spiritual wellness” retreat in Mallorca over the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations. Likewise, she previously traveled to Corsica, France, where she was a host and artist-in-residence for a Women Sanctuary retreat focused on honoring “the legacy of Mary, the most honored woman in the Quran.”

Additionally, her return to the role of artist-in-residence continued in Porto, Portugal, later that summer for another Women Sanctuary hosted retreat, themed “Journey through Islamic Calligraphy.”

Controversial Stance and History

While Duwaji’s artistic endeavors have captured attention, her political stances have also drawn scrutiny. The Women Sanctuary, an organization she has consistently associated with, has issued strong statements against Israel, advocating for Palestinian rights through social media posts. One such post from October 2025 declared, “The apartheid colonial state of Israel has committed a genocide against the Palestinian people. Abolish the colonial apartheid state of Israel. Free Palestine.”

Duwaji’s views have historically been vocal, as reflected on her now-inactive Tumblr account, where she expressed admiration for controversial figures like Palestinian plane hijacker Leila Khaled and critiqued American military actions abroad.

First Lady Rama Duwaji collaborates with pop star Dua Lipa on an art installation for the 2026 London Literature Festival in England. Instagram/RAMA DUWAJI