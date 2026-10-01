Race for Oscars: Top International Feature Contenders Emerge

As the awards season approaches, the Variety Awards Circuit serves as a vital hub for all things related to the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Tony Awards. Spearheaded by chief awards editor Clayton Davis, the section features official predictions for the upcoming ceremonies, which are meticulously updated every Thursday. These predictions, highlighting the evolving landscape of contenders, are informed by industry buzz and significant events, rather than personal preferences. “Fjord”

Early Contenders for Best International Feature

Best International Feature Predictions Commentary (Updated: Oct. 1, 2026): With the submission deadline for the Best International Feature Oscar behind us, anticipation builds as the industry awaits the final number of entries from various countries.

Several films have already emerged as strong contenders on the festival circuit. Spain’s “La Bola Negra” is riding high after winning the TIFF People’s Choice Award, while the Cannes Film Festival has produced two notable competitors: “Fjord,” which took home the Palme d’Or for Romania, and “Minotaur,” France’s runner-up.

South Korea’s “Possible Love” has garnered significant momentum, thanks to Lee Chang-dong’s directing award at the Venice Film Festival. In contrast, Denmark’s “Woman Unknown,” which won the Golden Lion, has an uncertain future regarding its Oscar prospects, primarily due to the absence of U.S. distribution at this time.

For a comprehensive list of predictions for all award categories, click here.

Key Dates in the Awards Calendar