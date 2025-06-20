Public Enemy Takes Stand Against Corrupt Politicians in New Release

In a bold new release coinciding with Juneteenth, Public Enemy once again channels its uncompromising voice to address critical social issues. Their latest single, “March Madness,” serves as a fierce critique of crooked politicians and the pervasive epidemic of gun violence. This article delves into the impactful collaboration with budding student musicians and highlights the group’s ongoing dedication to activism.

### A Collaborative Anthem with a Cause

Public Enemy’s “March Madness” emerges as a protest anthem, born from the creativity and passion of students from prestigious institutions like Harvard University, Berklee College of Music, and Howard University. This powerful track does more than entertain; it directs all proceeds to the Black Music Action Coalition Human Rights Fund and Everytown, a key organization combatting gun violence.

### Voices Uniting for Change

The collaboration features Harvard lyricists Anthony Bell, Ollie Marinaccio, Rhiannon Rae Ellis, and rapper Dee-1, alongside Berklee’s Sydney DeLeonardis and Ciaran de Chaud, and Howard’s Nigel Sanjai Sanders, who skillfully produced the track. Flavor Flav reflects on the project, saying, “It was an honor to work with these students to create a protest anthem. It’s horrible what’s going on and we are still fighting the power for positive change all these years later.”

### Addressing Gun Violence and Political Corruption

Chuck D’s commentary on the song underscores the gravity of its message. “Gun violence is not normal behavior,” he asserts. “We need to treat it like the sickness and the epidemic that it is.” Through “March Madness,” Public Enemy calls for awareness and action, urging listeners to recognize and combat the normalization of violence and corruption.

### Global Reach and Ongoing Advocacy

Amid releasing “March Madness,” Public Enemy continues to engage audiences worldwide. The group’s ongoing international tour includes prominent performances, such as an anticipated appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 27, with additional dates across Europe. This tour not only promotes their music but also amplifies their advocacy campaign.

Public Enemy’s dedication to addressing crooked politicians and gun violence through “March Madness” exemplifies their enduring commitment to social justice. By uniting with young artists and maintaining a global presence, they keep the conversation alive, amplifying voices that demand change.