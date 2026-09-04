Producers United Advocates for New Federal Film Tax Break

As the labor movement gains momentum across the country, a coalition of film and television producers is stepping into the spotlight to advocate for a federal tax incentive aimed at revitalizing domestic production. Producers United, alongside prominent organizations such as the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Directors Guild of America (DGA), issued a statement at the start of Labor Day weekend. This initiative seeks to “protect American workers and foster sustainable careers,” recognizing the vital role of U.S. laborers in enhancing the nation’s strength and prosperity.

A Unified Call for Action

The growing push for this federal tax incentive comes as many productions have shifted outside the U.S. in recent years. The movement gained added traction when President Trump publicly renewed his support, advocating for bipartisan cooperation on legislation dubbed the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act. Notably, this proposal is unique in that it garners backing from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as industry stakeholders.

Supporting American Workers

Producers United expressed strong backing for the White House’s call for a meaningful federal incentive. Their statement emphasized the importance of luring film and television production back to the United States, which in turn supports tens of thousands of jobs and related businesses. “A federal incentive that works alongside state programs will level the playing field and refortify our domestic production ecosystem,” the group stated.

Urgent Action Needed

“As Career Producers responsible for creating and managing these projects, we urge lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to act now to support an incentive that protects American workers, fosters sustainable careers, and ensures that film and television can continue to be made here in the USA for everyone’s enjoyment around the world,” the statement continued, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

Industry Support