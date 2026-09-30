Prince Harry's New Charity Focus Following Charles’ Unexpected Letter



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a significant move by returning to the UK with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. This transition comes in the wake of a surprising letter from King Charles that has impacted their royal status. As Harry and Meghan embark on this new chapter, they plan to focus primarily on charity work, including prominent events like the Invictus Games.

Adjustment Following King Charles’ Remarks

In a recent development, King Charles described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as “akin to private citizens,” effectively signaling a departure from royal duties for the couple. The announcement prompted Harry and Meghan to prioritize their charitable commitments, including attendance at the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards in September. This event not only celebrates Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation but also honors the individuals involved in the project.

Following the awards, Prince Harry will travel to Birmingham, England, to host another Invictus Games event, where he will engage in a pickleball match with fellow veterans and meet with 200 students.

Prince Harry To Attend WellChild Awards & More Charity Events

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Among the charity events on Harry’s calendar is the WellChild Awards, where he has served as Patron since 2007. During this ceremony, he will reconnect with seriously ill children and their families while delivering a speech highlighting the charity’s vital work.

“It is always a privilege to be part of the Awards,” Harry remarked, commending the “extraordinary children, young people, families and professionals” whose bravery continually inspires him. WellChild Chief Executive Matt James expressed that the charity is “delighted” to have Harry back.

Shortly after the WellChild Awards, Prince Harry will head back to the United States to attend the annual meeting of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Global Initiative in New York City on September 22 and 23. This marks his return to an event he participated in previously in 2024.

Harry & Meghan’s Status In The UK

Getty Duke & Duchess of Sussex (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Despite stepping back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have remained connected to various charitable organizations they supported during their time as working royals. King Charles’ recent letter, delivered through Lord Chamberlain Lord Benyon, reiterated that the Duke and Duchess would continue as non-working royals. It also stated they should refrain from using their Royal Highness (HRH) titles, and it directed inquiries regarding their official status to Buckingham Palace.