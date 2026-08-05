Police Called to Perez Hilton's Home After Disturbing TikTok Live

On Tuesday, social media platforms were abuzz with reactions after celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reportedly live-streamed acts of self-harm on TikTok. The troubling video has since been taken down, leaving viewers shocked and concerned.

Law Enforcement Response

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Rolling Stone that they received multiple calls pertaining to the incident. Deputies quickly located Hilton’s residence and found him alone inside. They confirmed Hilton was involved in the situation and spoke with family members present at the scene.

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.”

The statement concluded, “At this time, deputies have tactically disengaged while continuing to monitor the situation and providing the needed support to his family.”

Hilton’s Background and Recent Changes

Known to many as Mario Lavandeira, Hilton rose to fame in the early 2000s with his popular gossip website. Over the years, he became notorious for his often harsh criticisms of celebrities, drawing backlash from figures such as Khloe Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga, who was once a friend of his.

In recent years, however, Hilton has moved away from his controversial persona, focusing more on family-oriented content and portraying a kinder public image. During a 2012 interview with The New York Times, he expressed regret over his past behavior and acknowledged the emotional damage he had caused to others. “What’s important for me is not being liked, but it is that people think I am no longer toxic to the world,” he reflected. “I’m aware of the fact there are going to be a lot of people with lingering resentment and a lot of skeptics. And that’s O.K. because I am not pretending to be perfect.”