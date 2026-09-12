Pierce Brosnan Predicts Unknown Actor Will Star as Next Bond

The excitement surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming James Bond film has ignited a buzz over who will step into the shoes of the legendary spy. Former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan recently shared his insights on the speculation swirling around the next casting choice.

Thoughts from the Former 007

In an interview with The Times, Brosnan, who portrayed James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002, remarked that there are numerous talented actors in consideration for the role. He said, “There are lots of good hats in the ring” and noted that “they could probably just go left-field and pick someone that none of us know about.”

A Neutral Stance on Candidates

Despite the buzz, Brosnan chose to remain neutral when it comes to potential candidates. “I wouldn’t pick anyone,” he stated. “My wife told me not to say anything and I’ve said too much. Because once I say something it goes [everywhere] and I get hanged.”

Watching from the Audience

Interestingly, Brosnan admitted that he has not revisited his own Bond films since their initial releases. “I have no desire to see myself in Bond,” he expressed. “I’m just a member of the audience now awaiting the next Bond and wishing him well.”

A Playful Suggestion

This isn’t the first time Brosnan has touched on the subject of Bond’s future. In August 2025, he jokingly suggested that he would consider returning to the role as a senior version of the covert agent. “I don’t think anyone wants to see a craggy, 72-year-old Bond, but if Villeneuve had something up his sleeve I would look at it in a heartbeat,” he said. “Why not? It’s great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics… who knows?”

Who’s in the Running?

According to a report from Variety, casting director Nina Gold has been enlisted by Amazon MGM Studios to scout for the next James Bond. Gold’s impressive resume includes acclaimed projects such as the Netflix series “The Crown,” multiple films in the Star Wars franchise, “Les Misérables,” and “The Martian.” She was nominated for an Oscar in 2025 for her work on “Hamnet.”