Philo Offers Unbeatable Streaming Value at a Discount

In the crowded world of streaming services, finding a cost-effective option that doesn’t skimp on quality can be challenging. Enter Philo, often overlooked but quietly one of the best deals in streaming. With a remarkably low monthly rate, especially considering its current discount, Philo offers access to a variety of beloved channels and on-demand content, making it an appealing choice for anyone looking to optimize their entertainment budget without sacrificing variety.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The streaming landscape is more confusing than ever, with dozens of services and some content that’s still only available from traditional cable TV channels. But one streaming service that’s worth checking out is Philo, which delivers both live and on-demand content at a very affordable price.

Unbeatable Pricing and Current Promotion

At $33 a month, Philo is more affordable than almost all other live TV streaming services. Sling starts at $46 a month, Fubo starts at $56, and YouTube TV is $83 or more. However, right now Philo is running a discount on its already extremely affordable service, slashing the price to just $25 for your first month.

Get 24% off your first month of Philo right now and access channels like Hallmark, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon, TLC, and more. Plus Philo includes HBO Max and AMC+

Channel Variety and Add-On Options

Philo is a live TV streaming service similar to Hulu + Live TV and Sling. But while Sling only offers up to 46 channels, Philo gives you access to more than 70 TV channels, including AMC, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, and TV Land. You can also purchase add-on channels like Starz and Epix for even more shows and movies.

Another huge draw with Philo is that you get HBO Max Basic with Ads, Discovery+, and AMC+ all included in your subscription. Those three streaming services cost $24 a month if you sign up separately—just $1 less than Philo currently costs with the first-month discount.

Streaming Flexibility and Features

Use Philo to watch shows like AMC’s Interview With a Vampire, plus reality TV favorites like RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge, the reboot of The Braxtons, and more.

You’ll be able to stream Philo on your smartphone, laptop, or TV and be able to cast onto your TV through a streaming device like the Fire TV Stick. Watch the channels live, like you would with a conventional cable package. There are also on-demand TV and movies available for streaming too, and you’ve got unlimited DVR space to record all your favorite shows while you’re busy at work, and watch them on-demand and on your own time.

Multiple Devices and Limitations

What we like: Philo lets you stream content on up to three devices at once, so you and your housemates, friends, or family members can share a subscription and watch three separate programs simultaneously (no need to hog the screen or remote).

While you won’t have access to regional channels or sports necessities like ESPN, Philo offers one of the widest on-demand libraries compared to its competitors, and it’s one of the most affordable TV services out there.

Additional Offers and Trial Period

Philo offers discounts and other deals from time to time. Right now, the best Philo deal is a 24% discount on your first month, which brings the price down from $33 to just $25. If you choose to continue after the first month, the price will increase to $33/month.

Another great Philo deal: their totally free package. If you just want to see how the service works without entering a credit card, you can sign up for a free subscription that carries channels like BBC News, We TV, Duck Dynasty, and more.