Perez Hilton's Family Requests Space Amid Medical Crisis

Perez Hilton is currently receiving medical care following a concerning incident during a TikTok livestream, where he appeared to engage in self-harming behavior. A statement from his family and team confirmed that they are prioritizing his well-being at this time. The statement reads, “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being. We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.”

Incident Details

On the evening of August 4, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls regarding an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm. Hilton was alone in his residence during the incident. Authorities later reported that he was “safely recovered” and transported to a local hospital. Additional details remain scarce, with Hilton’s family stating, “If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can.”

TikTok Response

A spokesperson for TikTok indicated that the platform’s moderators flagged the livestream shortly after it began and alerted local law enforcement. Although it is unclear how long Hilton was live before the stream was disabled, the spokesperson confirmed it was less than 15 minutes. After the incident, TikTok suspended Hilton’s account for violating community guidelines that prohibit content deemed shocking or graphic, with policies stating, “We don’t allow anything extremely gory, disturbing, or violent, especially when it could cause psychological harm.”

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