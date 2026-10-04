Pedro Pascal's 'Behemoth!': A Game-Changing Role for Latinos

Pedro Pascal is making a compelling case for Oscar recognition with his remarkable performance in “Behemoth!”, Tony Gilroy’s directorial debut since 2012’s “The Bourne Legacy.” The film, which world-premiered on Friday night at Alice Tully Hall as the centerpiece of the New York Film Festival, showcases Pascal as Alex Serian, a former child prodigy who returns to Los Angeles after two decades on tour to record Hollywood film scores.

Pascal’s Performance Shines

Pascal delivers a beautifully internalized performance in “Behemoth!” that may very well rank as one of the finest of his career. This film marks a significant milestone as it’s the first time a director has crafted a narrative deeply rooted in the subtleties of Pascal’s expressions when no one is speaking.

A Star Rises

Pascal’s rise to fame wasn’t born in the cinematic world. He gained prominence nearly at the age of 40 through his role as Oberyn Martell in “Game of Thrones,” a character adored by fans despite his brief tenure. Following that breakout, Pascal’s career flourished with key roles in popular series such as “Narcos,” “The Mandalorian,” and “The Last of Us,” earning him the affectionate title of “internet boyfriend,” often referred to as “Daddy” by admirers. While this adoration is understandable, it raises concerns about audiences recognizing his deeper talents beyond mere charisma.

A Missed Opportunity in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Despite his impressive performance as Javi in the 2022 action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” where he matched wits with Nicolas Cage, Pascal’s scene-stealing turn went largely unrecognized. However, his collaboration with notable filmmakers like Pedro Almodóvar in “Strange Way of Life” and Ari Aster in “Eddington” set the stage for his undeniable presence in “Behemoth!”.

Gilroy’s narrative structure unfolds through flashbacks, as each time Alex plays the opening cues of different movie scores, the music evokes memories of his past and the reasons for his departure. These recollections are conveyed through subtle shifts in Pascal’s demeanor, offering viewers a glimpse into his character’s complex psyche.

A Comparison to Jude Law in ‘Cold Mountain’

Pascal’s nuanced portrayal draws parallels to Jude Law’s understated performance in “Cold Mountain.” Law’s character, a wounded soldier, communicated deep emotions largely through silence, resonating with audiences despite the typical Oscar trend favoring more flamboyant performances. Pascal’s portrayal navigates a similar territory, grappling with internal conflicts caused by familial relationships with his father, played by Hank Azaria, and his brother, portrayed by Will Arnett.

Olivia Wilde’s Compelling Presence

Olivia Wilde also shines in “Behemoth!” as Pascal’s ex, bringing a riveting energy reminiscent of Cameron Diaz in “Vanilla Sky.” Wilde’s performance is filled with obsession, reminiscent of her dynamic work in “I Want Your Sex,” making her a scene-stealer alongside Pascal. However, as with Diaz, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role, the Academy often overlooks such compelling performances.

The Star of the Show: The Music

Yet, the heart of “Behemoth!” lies in its music. Gilroy collaborated with nine composers, each contributing to the fictional films within the film, resulting in a soundtrack that traverses various eras and genres, reflecting Alex’s memories. The impressive team includes the likes of Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, and Alan Silvestri, each bringing their unique flair to the project.

The film’s title reflects the grand, fictitious movie that the story builds toward, representing Gilroy’s homage to the Los Angeles scoring community, which is facing decline. Ironically, the film may struggle for nominations in the very category that celebrates its music, given the Academy’s rule changes that may inadvertently stifle recognition for a film built around collaboration.

A Complex Narrative

“Behemoth!” presents a narrative not suited for every viewer. Its “Tár”-like focus on a protagonist haunted by his gifts and flaws may challenge mainstream audiences. Some may deem the film’s meta-commentary on the film industry as overly clever or find its climactic moments lacking in grandeur. Yet, at its core, the film explores profound themes of love and entitlement, a testament to Gilroy’s masterful screenplay.

A Milestone for Latino Representation

Premiering during Hispanic Heritage Month, “Behemoth!” represents a significant moment for Latinos who have long supported Pascal since his rise alongside iconic Latino figures in film. Pascal’s performance echoes the legacy of previous Latino actors who have nominated for the Oscar, yet only a select few have claimed the prestigious award—an issue that the upcoming 99th Academy Awards may help address.

Alongside Pascal, actors like John Leguizamo, who recently received a Career Achievement Award, may also find their moment in the spotlight this award season as recognition continues to grow for Latinos’ contributions to the film industry.