Patton Oswalt and Michelle Wolf Urge Sebastian Maniscalco to Act

The landscape of stand-up comedy is facing a significant challenge as notable comedians like Patton Oswalt and Michelle Wolf urge A-list comic Sebastian Maniscalco to reconsider his recent takeover of SiriusXM’s comedy channel. With the rebranding of Channel 99 from Raw Comedy/Raw Dog to Sebastian Maniscalco’s Comedy Radio, many believe the future of upcoming comedic talent hangs in the balance.

Concerns Over Comedy Diversity

Since the channel’s transformation in April, Oswalt and Wolf have voiced their concerns over the impact it has on emerging comedians. The original Raw Comedy/Raw Dog channel was a vital platform for new talent, providing both exposure and a revenue source. Oswalt emphasized this point in an Instagram post addressed directly to Maniscalco, stating, “Listen, there’s a lot of up-and-coming comedians who are depending on the money and the checks that they get from Sirius.” He argued that the diverse voices in comedy are essential to keeping the craft dynamic and engaging.

Call for Change

In his message, Oswalt urged Maniscalco to reverse the decision that led to the vetting of over 500 comedians off the SiriusXM roster. “You bought that channel. I know you didn’t mean to do anything bad by doing it,” he said, advocating for the reintroduction of these comics to maintain a thriving comic ecosystem where both seasoned and newer talents could flourish.

Wolf also raised her voice on social media, noting the drastic reduction from around 800 working comics on the Raw Dog channel to merely 300 under Maniscalco’s curation, which now primarily features well-known personalities. “Everyone can see that comics, we’re together on this,” she remarked, encouraging Maniscalco to support those who have long graced local clubs and contributed to the comedy scene.

Impact on Comics’ Livelihoods

According to Stand Up for Standup, a comedian advocacy group, the compensation structure for comics significantly benefited them in their careers, noting that they earned approximately $15 in royalties per “spin” of their sets on the channel. The shift in programming has since narrowed the rotation to primarily established acts, with more than 75 percent of plays going to the top 50 artists. This alteration in programming not only alters the financial landscape for up-and-coming comics but also limits the variety of voices that listeners can experience.

Maniscalco’s Success and SiriusXM’s Response

Notably, Maniscalco stands among the elite in comedy, having set records during his “It Ain’t Right” tour with five sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in September 2024, including the highest gross for a single tour stop at $10.7 million. While his success is undeniable, questions loom about the ramifications of his decisions on the greater comedy community.