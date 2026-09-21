Patrick Clancy Experiences Intense Panic Attack in Trial

Testimony Reveals Lindsay Clancy‘s Struggles with Mental Health

The trial of Lindsay Clancy, a former nurse accused of killing her three young children, has brought to light significant struggles with mental health that she faced in the months leading up to the tragic events. Patrick Clancy, Lindsay’s ex-husband, was the first witness to testify during the proceedings, which began on July 27 at Plymouth Superior Court.

Lindsay Clancy, 35, has admitted to killing her children—5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan—yet she pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Her defense team argues that her actions stemmed from postpartum psychosis, a severe mental health condition that can occur after childbirth.

Decline in Mental Health Following Childbirth

During his testimony, Patrick Clancy detailed the significant toll that motherhood took on Lindsay’s mental health, particularly after the birth of their youngest child, Callan, in May 2023. He noted that Lindsay had sought treatment for her mental health struggles following Dawson’s birth in 2019, although that treatment was not long-lasting.

Patrick described a “big spiral” in Lindsay’s mental health beginning in December 2023. He attributed this decline to her new medication, one of several prescribed since September of that year. Patrick revealed that Lindsay had confided in him about having “intrusive thoughts” regarding harming their children and herself, though he didn’t perceive her as having any real intention of following through.

Emergency Intervention and Recovery

On December 31, 2023, Lindsay Clancy went to the emergency room at Massachusetts General Hospital due to ongoing thoughts of suicide. Following her admission to an affiliated psychiatric facility, she was discharged on January 5, 2024, with her husband reporting that she appeared “much better” at that time.