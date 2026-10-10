Pat Sajak Surprises Fans at Air Supply's Star Ceremony

In a delightful surprise for fans, former “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles recently. The 79-year-old TV icon was seen strolling along Hollywood Boulevard, where he attended a special event honoring the legendary music duo, Air Supply, as they received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Pat Sajak Celebrates Air Supply’s Star Ceremony

Looking sharp in a gray suit paired with a pink shirt, Sajak mingled with guests and shared a heartfelt speech in tribute to Air Supply’s Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock. With a touch of humor, he remarked about his own experience with longevity in the entertainment industry, joking, “I did my little show for over 40 years.” He acknowledged the enduring appeal of the musical duo, stating, “Graham and Russell have been at this for over 50 years, and they continue to entertain their fans and be welcomed by sold-out crowds all around the world.”

A Touch of Humor

Sajak’s speech also featured his signature comedic flair. He lightheartedly considered getting a large Air Supply logo tattooed on his chest but decided against it, quipping that it would distract from his nipple ring. “I’ll pause a moment while you poke out your mind’s eye,” he joked, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Reflecting on a Legendary Career

Sajak became a household name through his role on “Wheel of Fortune,” where he honed his comedic talents over an impressive 41-year tenure. After stepping down from the game show in 2024, he transitioned into acting, starring in the play “Prescription: Murder” in a run that took place in the summer of 2025 at The Hawaii Theatre.

Life After Retirement

Since his departure from the iconic game show, Sajak has shared glimpses of his new life via social media. In a video update filmed in June 2024, he shared a picturesque scene from Hawaii, assuring fans that he was enjoying life. “I moved here to Montana, and everything is going just great,” he humorously noted, adding, “you’ll have to excuse me, I have some cattle to attend to.”

A World of Potential

Remarkably, Sajak almost turned down the opportunity to host “Wheel of Fortune” when it was first offered to him. Reflecting on his initial reservations, he shared with an audience: “Yes, there are three R’s is not exactly a career mover,” showcasing the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to millions.