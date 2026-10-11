Pakistani Thriller 'Wakhri' Launches in Key Global Markets

Iram Parveen Bilal’s acclaimed Pakistani thriller “Wakhri” is set to make its mark on international cinema with distribution deals secured in several key territories. The film’s theatrical and broadcast releases are scheduled for this fall across France, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Brazil, and other regions in the coming months.

International Screenings Begin This Fall

In France, “Wakhri” will hit cinemas this October through Salon Indien, a traveling film society dedicated to showcasing films by South Asian women filmmakers. This initiative, launched in partnership with curatorial platform Contre-courants and François-Xavier Durandy, aims to highlight diverse voices by presenting curated selections across various venues in the country.

A Story of Courage Against Patriarchy

The film draws inspiration from Pakistani women who have bravely confronted patriarchal structures, including the late social media sensation Qandeel Baloch. Baloch was murdered in 2016 by her brother for allegedly bringing dishonor to the family through her online presence—an act deemed unacceptable by rigid societal norms. “Wakhri” stars Faryal Mehmood as Noor, a determined young widow striving to raise funds for a girls’ school, alongside Gulshan Majeed as Gucchi, her cross-dressing best friend, both delivering remarkable performances in their feature debuts.

A Celebration of Independent Storytelling

Helene Kessous, co-founder of Salon Indien, expressed enthusiasm for the film’s inclusion, stating, “Wakhri” was among the society’s first selections. “Funny, defiant and necessary, Iram Parveen Bilal’s film explores what social media offers to those who dare to speak out, and what it costs them. It belonged in this program from the start.”

Breaking the Mold in Cinema

Bilal, who wrote, directed, and co-produced “Wakhri,” expressed her excitement over the film’s French theatrical release, describing it as a long-awaited dream. “We searched and waited for the right partners for a film too special to fit a cookie-cutter distribution model. ‘Wakhri’ is a unique and daring representation of Pakistani cinema, and we are excited to break the mold of the usually expected cinematic fare from the Global South,” she remarked.

Amplifying Key Conversations

Abid Aziz Merchant of Sanat Initiative, one of the film’s producers, emphasized the significance of its French release, stating, “It is about the cost of a woman daring to take up space, a conversation that resonates far beyond Pakistan. We are delighted to find our French audience through Salon Indien. For a film inspired by Qandeel Baloch’s courage to be part of a traveling showcase championing South Asian women directors, in a country that truly cherishes cinema, is a proud moment for Pakistani cinema and the right next chapter for ‘Wakhri.’”

Global Distribution and Future Prospects

In the U.K., “Wakhri” will feature as part of Channel 4’s 2026 South Asian Film Season, appearing alongside notable titles such as “All We Imagine as Light” and “Songs of Forgotten Trees,” and will be available for viewing this October. Additionally, SBS has acquired the film for Australia, while Filmicca will distribute it in Brazil.

Connecting with Audiences Worldwide

Apoorva Bakshi of Awedacious Originals, another producer of the film, commented on the film’s journey, stating, “Independent films are built on conviction, collaboration and inventive co-production models that enable meaningful distribution journeys. We are excited to see ‘Wakhri,’ our big-hearted and critically acclaimed independent production, continue to connect with audiences seeking distinctive cinema. Our regional partners are extending the film’s visibility, relevance, and release life.”

Upcoming Releases and Ongoing Projects