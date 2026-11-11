The highly anticipated Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades is set to reopen its doors this Friday, just a month after Paramount Pictures announced its takeover of the beloved cinema. Following extensive renovations, the theater aims to bring an upgraded experience while maintaining the charming community spirit that has endeared it to locals.

Revamped with Modern Amenities

In collaboration with Caruso and The Lot, Paramount Pictures has transformed the Bay Theater with state-of-the-art cinema technology. Guests can look forward to luxurious seating, elevated dining options, and exceptional hospitality, all designed to enhance the moviegoing experience without losing the theater’s intimate neighborhood character.

From Netflix to Paramount

The Bay Theater, which was previously operated by Netflix, has been closed since the devastating wildfires that occurred in January 2025. Located within Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village shopping area, the multiplex resumed operations in August after extensive remediation and repairs following the fires.

Featured Films

Among the first-run films set to debut at the Bay is Johnny Depp’s much-anticipated “Ebenezer,” which opens nationwide on the same day as the theater’s grand reopening. Other exciting titles include “The Cat in the Hat,” “Wild Horse Nine,” “You Can See Everything,” and “Godzilla Minus Zero.”

Luxury Dine-In Experience

Operated by luxury dine-in cinema company The Lot, the Bay Theater features five auditoriums equipped with immersive surround sound and laser projection. Audiences can enjoy customizable seating that includes adjustable foot, back, head, and neck rests, USB charging ports, and personal dining tables with custom lighting and service buttons for effortless food and beverage ordering.

Culinary Delights

The Bay’s made-to-order menu includes a yve-style.com of options from appetizers and snacks to burgers, entrées, and desserts. Guests can also indulge in a premium beverage program featuring wine, beer, mocktails, and signature cocktails such as the Pacific Blush, Sunset Mule, and Coastline Cantarito.

A Place to Gather

Complementing the cinematic experience is a lounge area and full-service bar, complete with a video wall for sports viewing. This space offers moviegoers a vibrant gathering spot before and after screenings.

More Than Just Movies