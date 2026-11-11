Norwegian Oscar Nominee ‘Growth of the Soil’ Secures Global Sales

Beta Cinema has secured an array of significant distribution deals for “Growth of the Soil,” an epic love story directed by Hans Petter Moland. This film marks Norway’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards. Following its world premiere in Toronto and its European debut at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, where it won two major awards, interest in the film has surged.

International Sales and Market Response

The film has successfully sold distribution rights to numerous territories, including Greenwich Entertainment for North America, Neue Visionen in Germany and Austria, and Teodora Film in Italy, among others. Additionally, it has been picked up by A Contracorriente Films in Spain, Conic in the U.K. and Ireland, Cherry Pickers in the Benelux region, Frenetic Films in Switzerland, Weird Wave in Greece, Scanorama in the Baltics, and Vertigo Media in Hungary. Other notable deals include Beta Film for Bulgaria, Big Tree Entertainment in India, Falcon Pictures in Indonesia, Imovision in Brazil, and Palace Films in Australia and New Zealand.

Box Office Success and Award Recognition

“Growth of the Soil” premiered across Scandinavia through Scanbox Entertainment, making a strong debut in Norway, where it rose to the top of the box office during its opening weekend. The film also gained critical acclaim at the San Sebastián festival, winning the Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance and the Jury Prize for Best Cinematography. Its festival run will continue through the autumn, with additional screenings planned at prestigious events including the Warsaw Film Festival, Rio Film Festival, Denver Film Festival, Mar del Plata Film Festival, and the Bergen Film Festival. The film is also shortlisted for the European Film Awards in the Best Feature Film category.

A Story of Resilience and Transformation

Based on a Nobel Prize-winning novel, “Growth of the Soil” narrates the story of Isak, a man who, seeking a new life, ventures across mountains to find a desolate stretch of land. There, he meets Inger, a woman whose strength mirrors his own. Together, they endeavor to build a home and family from virtually nothing. However, their relationship, alongside the landscape around them, undergoes profound changes due to time and ambition.

Notable Performances and Creative Team

The film features lead performances by Herbert Nordrum, known for “The Worst Person in the World” and “Sense and Sensibility,” alongside former EFP Shooting Star Asta Kamma August from “The Hypnosis.” They are joined by a talented supporting cast, including Gard B. Eidsvold, Anders Baasmo, Oddgeir Thune, and Sjur Vatne Brean.

The Visionary Behind the Lens