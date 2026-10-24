AMC Kips Bay Theater Shuts Down Amid NYU Langone Tensions

AMC CEO Adam Aron has addressed the impending closure of the beloved AMC Kips Bay 15 theater in New York City, set to shut its doors on January 3, 2024. The theater has been a cultural staple in the Kips Bay community since its opening in 1999, but plans for expansion by the nearby NYU Langone Health facility have led to a dispute over the property.

NYU Langone’s Expansion Plans

In his letter to the Kips Bay community, Aron explained that NYU Langone intends to acquire the building housing the theater, which is also home to a Fairway supermarket and a bank, both of which are expected to close. “Unfortunately, the decision to retain or end AMC’s tenure in Kips Bay is not ours to make,” he stated, emphasizing that the current owner’s termination of their lease was initiated in anticipation of the transfer to NYU Langone.

Attempts to Find a Compromise

Aron revealed that AMC has proposed numerous alternatives to NYU Langone, including suggestions to enlarge the existing low-rise building or reduce the size of the theater itself to accommodate the hospital’s expansion while still retaining a theater for the community. Unfortunately, Aron lamented that “any and all variations that we have proposed have fallen on closed minds,” indicating a lack of engagement from NYU Langone.

A Legacy in the Community

The Kips Bay theater has enjoyed immense popularity, particularly during the recent summer box office boom, where it ranked among the most attended AMC theaters nationwide. “Every day, thousands of guests watch a movie at AMC Kips Bay 15,” Aron noted, highlighting the theater’s success even in a challenging market.

Despite the current lease termination, Aron expressed a desire for AMC to remain in Kips Bay, stating, “AMC Theatres does not want to go. Not one little bit.” He reflected on the theater’s integral role in the community and underscored the overwhelming support from local residents and elected officials who have rallied to prevent the closure.

Community Support and Future Outlook

The closure of AMC Kips Bay 15 is set against the backdrop of a thriving summer box office, with several blockbuster films leading to record-breaking grosses. With anticipated releases like “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part III,” Aron reassured the community that they would still have the opportunity to enjoy these films before the theater’s closure.

In his passionate letter to the community, Aron expressed gratitude to local leaders who have advocated for the theater’s future, urging NYU Langone to consider a solution that would allow for both expanded medical facilities and a functioning AMC theater. “We call on NYU Langone Health to open their minds, to think creatively,” he implored.

A Call for Collaboration