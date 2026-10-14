Pablo Torre Shares Shocking Kelly Clarkson Security Footage

Pablo Torre recently shared security footage of Kelly Clarkson‘s brief visit to Art of Play, a toy store in Brooklyn, which has since gone viral. While the video provided a glimpse into her experience, it notably lacks audio, leaving some details to the imagination.

Inside the Store: An Unfortunate Encounter

During her nearly five-minute stay, Clarkson seemed to enjoy experimenting with a kaleidoscope positioned near the entrance. Her interaction with the store’s owner was short-lived. She did ask about “Molly,” an automaton bird displayed on the wall but quickly moved on to explore other areas of the shop. Despite the owner’s attempts to regain her attention by pointing out another item, Clarkson appeared unresponsive and wandered off to assist another customer.

A Disheartening Experience

As Clarkson prepared to leave, she expressed her discontent to a man at the cash register. This sentiment soon made its way to social media, as she shared her experience on Twitter just minutes after exiting the store. “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy, and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she tweeted. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎”

The Aftermath and Reactions

The “comparable” product she referred to turned out to be a pair of automaton birds crafted by a German clockmaker, priced at $2,000. Interestingly, Torre later purchased this bird and unveiled it on his show, announcing plans to auction it off.

In response to Clarkson’s criticism, the owner of Art of Play stated that his “small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store.” He clarified, “Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here. Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale. However, the negative experience Kelly described on Twitter resonates with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.” He assured potential customers that all guests, whether shopping or browsing, are welcome to explore the store freely.

A Social Media Exchange