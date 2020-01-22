20 Most Expensive Hollywood Nails Designs

Who has never dream of going to Hollywood, the literal home of the US industry? Hollywood is well-known for its historic studios and irreplaceable productions.

The simple act of getting to step on the movie set is a dream shared by so many people out there. The brave ones even dare to dream about being an actor or an actress, being a part of a movie, trying on costumes, sharing the limelight with many renowned actors, and so much more. There is still one thing that anyone that is not a part of this world can enjoy: Hollywood nails.

Hollywood nails embody both the style that famous people from the film industry wear but also the style that people from Los Angeles developed throughout the years because Hollywood is actually an area in the central region of Los Angeles.

On the one hand, Hollywood nails are another branch of the nail art industry because of all the regular people who live in these, but on the other hand, is the convergence point where the nail art industry and the film industry meet because of all the celebrities who roam around these lands.

Hollywood nails are as all-encompassing as other nail industry branches; they embrace so many styles, designs, decoration, accessories, and so on that, they could create a whole other industry on this basis. What makes them extra special is the fact that they are always in the spotlight as well, and this particular aspect ensures their trendiness in any given moment. Let’s dive into the world of Hollywood nails!

The most extravagant manicures for Hollywood celebrities:

Well, the history of manicures tells us that colored nails were a representative sign for upper society in ancient China, were the first nail polish was invented. However, nowadays, the more extravagant a manicure is, the better. Nothing screams “extravagance” more than Hollywood celebrities.

They are always in the center of attention; they become models for so many people, so everything about them should be on point. The freedom they have been acquiring for the past few years can be easily seen in what we call “Hollywood nails.” This type of nail includes a wide variety of styles and designs. There are more feminine and cutesy styles such as OPI and Essie that both Kesha and Zooey Deschanel wore before and also the more daring styles that Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Cher Lloyd, and Nicole Richie have been seen rocking.

Talking about rocking your nails, we cannot go further without mentioning other celebrities that made bold statements through their nail art such as Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, Hailee Steinfeld, and Rita Ora. A special place is occupied by the nails encrusted with special gems worn by Kelly Osbourne, Alessandra Ambrosia, and Emmy Rossum. Even so, believe it or not, there is actually a list of the top 10 Hollywood celebrities with the most extravagant nail styles. Let’s dive right in!

Top 10 Hollywood celebrities with the most extravagant nail styles:

Kelly Osbourne – Kelly Osbourne is well-known as the most extravagant celebrity with the most impressive nail choices. She decided to rock some very expensive nail polishes from Azature on the red carpet two times already. The first nail polish was Azature’s Black Diamond Polish, with 267 carats of black diamonds and a price of $250.000. If you are already in awe, wait for the next nail polish. Azature’s White Diamond Polish was Kelly Osbourne’s most expensive choice, no more no less than $1.000.000 per manicure. Rihanna – We could definitely see this coming. The fact that Rihanna is a fan of the nail artist Kimmie Kyees (who charges around $5.000 for a manicure) is already well-known. She is also a fan of Bohem, a luxury UK-based nail artist. Her most expensive appearances in terms of manicures were “An Evening to Remember” (with holographic glitter and four carats of diamonds in every recipient) and the Amor 24 Gel Polish-made of 24k gold and costing around $5.000. Katy Perry – Katy Perry always astonishes her fans through her innovative manicures. She often resorts to ingenious patterns, caricatures, drawings, and even people’s faces. Her nail art is not expensive but rather extravagant in the true sense of the word, even though she has been seen wearing “An Evening to Remember” too as many other of her peers, which is quite an expensive nail polish. Christina Aguilera – The famous singer Christina Aguilera is not all about spending enormous amounts of money on manicures. She prefers to stick to feminine hues and pastel patterns, as simple as possible, with a touch of glitter and sparkle. However, she has been seen wearing “An Evening to Remember” as well, alongside her peers Rihanna and Katy Perry. Zooey Deschanel – Whoever follows Zooey Deschanel’s Instagram already knows everything about her nail style, her manicures being carefully customized by a famous nail artist, Tom Bachik. Similar to Katy Perry, she is not picky at all when it comes to her nail style; she is rather quirky and always opts for funny manicures such as 3D accents, rhinestones, sparkles, miniature objects, drawings, and even the Beatles. Lily Allen – The singer Lily Allen is under the guidance of a nail art guru, namely Michelle Humphrey, known for working with Miley Cyrus, Lana del Rey, and many others. For this reason, Lily Allen is able to exhibit every time a different style, from animal prints and strong neon to metallic ombre styles. There is not one nail style that Michelle Humphrey cannot create and that Lily Allen cannot rock. Demi Lovato – For Demi Lovato, “Neon Lights” is not only a song’s title but a passion. The well-known singer is truly chameleonic and not afraid to try as many styles as she wants to; she is able to wear feminine hues such as pastel pink but also funkier shades, such as darker blue or green. Precious stones, rhinestones, sparkles, and glitter always find a place on Demi Lovato’s nails; the famous nail artist Stephanie Stone is there to make sure of that. Lauren Conrad – Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, NCLA, these are just a few brand names on which Lauren Conrad usually relies. Author, former reality TV star and fashion designer Lauren Conrad, is a true icon in the nail art industry, famous for her sparkly ombre digits. Fergie – The Black Eyed Peas singer is on the top of her game not only in the music industry but also in the nail art industry due to her collaboration with Wet n Wild, from which a new nail polish entitled “Fergie” was created. Her style encompasses bold looks, metallic nails, stiletto shaped nails, and geometric figures. One of her most expensive appearances was during Black Eyed Peas’ Super Bowl XLV when she displayed some beautiful nail rings made of veritable Swarovski crystals. Mollie King – Despite sharing the same nail artist with Lily Allen, Mollie King is rather a fan of Essie and Orly’s nail polishes, those polishes that are more feminine, with pastel accents, half-moon manicure, and the glitter-ombre design.

Are Hollywood nails that expensive?

Hollywood nails are often perceived as being the most expensive type of nails on the face of the Earth. This is definitely not the case. As we have discussed previously, many Hollywood celebrities do wear expensive nail polishes on special occasions such as red carpets, receptions, awards, or maybe even tours and shows. However, this does not mean that the same rule applies to every person.

For example, we have Rihanna and Katy Perry. On the one hand, Rihanna enjoys wearing more fancy and expensive nails in her daily life. On the other hand, Katy Perry enjoys funnier and more colorful nail art designs with minimal objects applied to them, with caricatures, faces, sparkles, and so much more.

Withal, both styles are called Hollywood nails not because of how much they cost but because of who is actually wearing them. This does not mean that they are unattainable by regular people; on the contrary, people are more than welcome to try Hollywood nails.

Even so, what is truly important is to experiment with them as much as you can because their price range is quite extended, and it is a purchase you should think twice before actually doing it. Indeed, there are plenty of expensive nail polishes that you can resort to; however, keep in mind that what gives to these nails the whole Hollywood glamour is the attitude.

What is the most expensive nail polishes that celebrities usually wear?

Now that we have seen some Hollywood celebrities that accustom to wear very extravagant Hollywood nails, let’s see how extravagant and pricey these nails are, in fact.

Top 9 most extravagant and pricey Hollywood nails:

“An Evening to Remember” by Red Carpet Manicure – This $1.000 nail polish, made out of four carats of diamonds and holographic sparkles, creates the impression of a night sky, being the favorite of so many artists, among which we mention: Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Christina Aguilera. “Amor 24 Polish” by Red Carpet Manicure – This gold gel polish is made out of 24-carat gold and costs around $5.000 per manicure. Red Carpet Manicure’s nail polish was chosen by Rihanna for the 2012 Grammys. “Nail Rings” by Bijules – The head of the Bijules brand, Jules Kim, created a glitter-filled, diamond-encrusted nail polish that costs $30.000 per set. It was made famous by several celebrities such as Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Fergie, and Nicole Richie. “Encapsulation” by Leighton Danny – Leighton Danny’s “Encapsulation” contains 9 carats worth of diamonds, sapphires, and rubies. It costs around $32.000, and it has been a great success among Arab royalty members. “Me Iced Manicure” by Cherish – Charging almost $51.000 per one manicure, it is said that the famous spa Cherish does not provide the nail polish in person or on the market as it requires a pre-evaluation and consultation with the owner before purchasing or applying it. “I do” by Ellie Cosmetics – “I do” is the outcome of four groups: Platinum Gold International, Allure, Johnson Matthews, and Ellie Cosmetics. At $55.000 per bottle, this nail polish appeared for the first time in 2005 in Las Vegas, and it is made out of platinum powder. “Gold Rush Couture Polish” by Models Own – This polish, made of gold leaf and actual diamonds, can be purchased for the price of $130.000. “Black Diamond Polish” by Azature – Azature created her second most expensive nail polish at $250.000 from holographic sparkles and veritable diamonds. “White Diamond Polish” by Azature – Azature is responsible for the creation in 2013 of the most expensive nail polish made out of 98 carats of white diamonds, which can be purchased for the price of 1 million dollars. It was worn several times by Kelly Osbourne and Tony Braxton.

In conclusion, Hollywood nails are a sensation that will never go out of fashion. As long as celebrities from Hollywood will continue to promote different nail polishes and different brands, there will always be this urge to try the latest trend in the nail art industry, especially if it is worn by famous people. In spite of this mentality, Hollywood nails are much more than expensive nail polish or a brand name.

Hollywood nails are embodiments of someone’s lifestyle, personality, and wishes; this is why this branch is so extensive. People always seem to be in a frenzy after the nail polishes or nail styles that Hollywood celebrities usually display even if they are too pricey.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of other options, and there are Hollywood nails that do not appear on TV or on red carpets, but on social media, nail polishes that celebrities do recommend and offer through giveaways, more accessible, to everyone’s liking. After all, it is a matter of choice.

Hollywood nails come in a huge number of colors, decorations, patterns, lengths, prices, styles, and designs, ready to be tried and to delight the eyes.