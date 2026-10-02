Olivier Martinez Requests Restraining Order Amid Child Abuse Allegations Against Halle Berry

Halle Berry is under scrutiny following serious allegations of child abuse made by her ex-husband, actor Olivier Martinez. Martinez has filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against Berry, claiming she physically abused their 12-year-old son, Maceo.

Allegations of Physical Abuse

In his petition, Martinez alleges that on September 26, Berry “physically abused our son Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him.” As part of this legal action, Martinez is seeking sole custody of Maceo, effectively changing their existing custody arrangement.

Berry’s Legal Response

Berry’s attorney, Marina Beck, responded vigorously to the accusations, asserting that the filing is “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.” Beck emphasized that there is substantial evidence, including multiple judicial rulings, demonstrating that Martinez has repeatedly violated court orders and disrupted necessary therapeutic and educational interventions for their son. She highlighted that Martinez has already faced legal consequences for his misconduct.

History of Erratic Behavior

Beck characterized Martinez’s behavior as “erratic, possessive, and violent,” suggesting that such conduct is not unexpected. She expressed that while Berry is saddened by the allegations, she remains committed to advocating for Maceo’s best interests, ensuring he receives the love and support he needs.

Additional Abuse Claims

In his filing, Martinez also references past instances of alleged abuse, claiming they encompass not only physical attacks against Maceo but also verbal and emotional abuse directed at him. He cites a specific incident where Berry purportedly told Maceo that Martinez was “a white bitch trying to rob a Black woman” in the context of child support disputes, and asked him how he felt about this characterization as a young Black man.

Martinez’s Concerns for Their Son

Martinez expressed concerns for Maceo’s well-being, stating he may be traumatized by the alleged incident and is reluctant to spend time at Berry’s home. He has requested the court to mandate that Berry refrain from consuming alcohol or other substances during visitation with their son. Martinez added in his filing, “I do not want to permanently sever the relationship between our son and [Berry], but I do not believe they should be interacting with each other until [Berry] can take sufficient accountability for her actions.”

Background on Their Relationship

Berry and Martinez’s marriage lasted two years before they filed for divorce in 2015. Berry is also a mother to an 18-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.