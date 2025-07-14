Nominate Your Picks for 2025’s Leading Music Attorneys

Celebrating the unsung heroes of the music industry, nominations are now open for THR’s 2025 Top Music Lawyers. These legal professionals play an indispensable role behind the scenes, offering invaluable support and guidance to artists and executives alike. As the industry braces for transformative shifts, particularly with the surge of artificial intelligence, the contributions of top music lawyers are more critical than ever. This year’s nominees will be featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s Grammys Issue on October 1st.

The Vital Role of Music Attorneys

The presence of a skilled lawyer is essential for every successful artist and record label. They are the backbone behind crucial decisions, from negotiating record deals to managing international tours, and handling complex legal disputes. With the rise of AI, the expertise of top music lawyers is needed more than ever to navigate changes in copyright law and to secure artists’ interests.

Seeking the Industry’s Elite

The Hollywood Reporter is set to spotlight the top music lawyers who stand at the forefront of the industry. We invite nominations for those working with high-profile clients, engaging in significant deals, and addressing pivotal legal matters. These professionals not only navigate current challenges but also shape the future legal landscape of music.

How to Submit a Nomination

Are you or your client making waves in the music law sphere? Submit your nomination for consideration. The deadline is August 8, and if your entry is selected, a THR journalist will follow up with the subsequent steps. Join us in acknowledging the prowess and dedication of these remarkable legal minds dedicated to the music industry.