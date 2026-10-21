Noel Clarke Denies Sexual Assault and Voyeurism Charges

Noel Clarke, renowned for his role as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who, has entered a plea of not guilty to several sex-related charges during his appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday.

Charges Against Clarke

The 50-year-old actor faces serious allegations, including two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism, and one charge of exposure. The voyeurism charges pertain to actions that involve secretly observing, photographing, or filming individuals without their consent for sexual gratification. According to the Metropolitan Police, these offenses are alleged to have occurred between 2007 and 2016 and involve five women.

Background and Previous Allegations

These recent charges come five years after a comprehensive exposé by the Guardian, where 20 women accused Clarke of inappropriate behavior, including groping, sexual misconduct, and bullying, primarily on the set of Doctor Who. Following the publication of the article, major networks such as ITV and Sky, alongside the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), severed ties with Clarke. Furthermore, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) revoked his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

Clarke has consistently denied these allegations, asserting his innocence. In 2025, he lost a libel case against the Guardian regarding the report, where over a dozen women testified against him. This lawsuit resulted in Clarke being ordered to pay £3 million ($4 million) towards the Guardian‘s legal expenses.

Ongoing Investigations

The latest set of charges follows a police investigation that was initiated in September 2025. During this investigation, a man in his 40s was arrested, with police notably seen leaving Clarke’s residence carrying boxes of evidence.

Next Steps