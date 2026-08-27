Noah's Timex 'Anchor' Watch: The Ultimate Military-Marine Fusion

NOAH, the New York fashion label known for its stylish collaborations, has teamed up once again with the renowned watchmaker Timex. It’s a partnership that enthusiasts have eagerly anticipated, and based on past releases, the NOAH x Timex Anchor watch is expected to sell out rapidly.

A Nautical Design with Military Roots

As of now, the NOAH x Timex Anchor watch remains available for purchase on both NoahNY.com and Timex.com. This latest model reinvents the classic Timex MK1 silhouette, featuring a nautical-inspired watch face adorned with striking red anchor details. The fabric strap boasts preppy nautical stripes, adding to the watch’s overall aesthetic.

Specifications and Features

The Anchor watch is housed in a 36mm stainless-steel case featuring reliable quartz movement and an acrylic crystal to protect the face. It is designed to be water-resistant up to 30 meters, making it suitable for various activities. The luminescent hands and dial markings ensure the time is readable even in low light conditions.

A standout feature is the laser-engraved NOAH logo on the back of the case, providing a touch of exclusivity. This limited-edition release also includes an additional all-navy fabric strap, allowing wearers to customize their look. With vintage-inspired charm, this watch is versatile enough for both leisurely vacations and professional settings.

The Symbolism of Anchors

The anchor logo, a staple of NOAH’s branding in recent years, symbolizes grounding, stability, and reliability—qualities that resonate in today’s uncertain times. A product description emphasizes that the watch is “made for unplanned adventures and the simple pleasure of having nowhere to be,” catering to those who embrace spontaneity.

Availability and Anticipation

The NOAH x Timex MK1 Anchor Watch officially launched on Thursday, August 27, at 11 a.m. ET and is already selling swiftly online. Due to its collectible nature, it’s advisable to add this timepiece to your cart while supplies last. For more details, visit Timex.com.