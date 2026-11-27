In a surprising turn of events, Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have officially ended their engagement. The heartfelt announcement came from Evans himself, who took to Instagram to share the news with his followers.

Heartfelt Announcement of the Breakup

On November 27, the 41-year-old former rugby player revealed their split in an emotional Instagram Story. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together,” he wrote. “After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time.”

A One-Sided Decision

Evans’ post suggested that the decision to part ways may not have been mutual. “Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for,” he continued, “I respect Nicole’s decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life.” Thus far, Scherzinger has remained silent regarding the breakup.

From Contestants to Couple

The couple first crossed paths in 2019 during the filming of The X Factor: Celebrity, where Evans participated as a member of the boy band Try Star. Despite finishing fifth in the competition, he gained a much more valuable reward: Scherzinger’s affections.