Nick Cannon’s Hidden Romances Before Marrying Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon’s romantic history is filled with intrigue and unexpected turns, beyond his well-known marriage to Mariah Carey. The entertainer, who is now a father of 12, has revealed a past peppered with secret engagements that never made headlines until now. As curiosity grows around Nick Cannon’s secret engagements before Mariah Carey, the story of his hidden proposals offers a fascinating glimpse into the life of a man who once seemed destined to walk down the aisle several times.

Secrets of the Past

During a candid appearance on “The Really Good Podcast” with host Bobbi Alhoff, Nick Cannon confessed to having been engaged around a half dozen times. Despite these private commitments, he famously only went through with marriage once, tying the knot with pop icon Mariah Carey in 2008. “I proposed several times,” Cannon acknowledged, shedding light on a part of his past often overshadowed by his celebrity marriage and subsequent family life.

Links to Famous Names

Before his high-profile marriage to Carey, Cannon was romantically linked to several prominent women, including Christina Milian, Kim Kardashian, and Selita Ebanks. His engagement to Ebanks in 2007 was public knowledge, unlike his other secret proposals. Interestingly, Cannon revealed that “some” of his former fiancées held onto their engagement rings, a tangible reminder of the commitments that never culminated in marriage.

Views on Future Marriages

Currently, Cannon seems content without pursuing another nuptial adventure. Reflecting on his past, he shared with listeners that he doubts he will marry again. “I got married once and I don’t think I’ll ever do it again,” the 44-year-old stated. Furthermore, Cannon hinted that he might also have reached his limit when it comes to expanding his family, suggesting he may be “done having kids” as well.

A Glimpse into Fatherhood

Nick Cannon’s expansive and diverse family includes twins Moroccan and Monroe, 14, with Mariah Carey; Golden, 8, Powerful, 4, and Rise, 2, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 4, and daughter Beautiful, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 2, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, 2, with LaNisha Cole. He also endured the tragic loss of his son Zen, who died in 2021 from brain cancer, at just five months old, and shares daughter Halo, 2, with Alyssa Scott. Despite the challenges and a bustling family, Cannon’s outlook on love and commitment continues to evolve, woven with the threads of his past decisions and experiences.